The clues to the listeriosis outbreak in the United States: the link with Florida and an ice cream brand

An outbreak of listeriosis caused one death and 23 hospitalizations in the United States, according to an alert published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last Thursday. So far, according to reports from Telemundo, Authorities have yet to identify what food spreads deadly bacteria, but there are suspicions of some ice cream and onions. In addition, there is a characteristic that those affected share: almost all are residents of Florida or recently traveled to this state.

The CDC also asked citizens to be vigilant about whether they have symptoms of listeriosis infection, such as fever, nausea, muscle pain, and diarrhea. The listeria bacteria infection is contracted through food and it is also one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning because it can be deadly.

As of June 29, 23 people from 10 states have been infected with this outbreak, and of these, 20 reported living in or traveling to Florida one month before becoming ill. The death was of a person from Illinois, while a pregnant woman lost her baby.

The first cases occurred in January of this 2022, but were linked to an outbreak with its increase. This month, according to the officials’ warning, two people fell ill.

CDC warned of listeria infection that could be linked to an ice cream brand

Florida authorities and the CDC are investigating the outbreak and suspect it could be related to a well-known brand of ice cream. “Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product.”the CDC warned. This dessert is distributed in supermarkets, restaurants and even nursing homes, one of the risk groups for this disease.

People who have this product in their refrigerators should dispose of it, as well as disinfect all areas, containers and utensils that could have come into contact with the ice cream.

Onions May Also Be Linked to Listeria Outbreak

Also, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported thatPeople should check if they have sweet Vidalia onions in their pantryfrom the company A&M Farms, because they would also have a possible listeria contamination.

The agency reported that the company collects them because they could be a risk to their health, after internal tests detected listeriosis in a single packaging line. Those onions were sold at Publix supermarkets in Florida and Georgia.

Listeria infection is a bacterial foodborne illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, older adults and people who have weak immune systems and can even be deadly. The most common cause is eating unpasteurized dairy products. Treatment involves antibiotics and it is very important to act at the first symptoms, such as:

For people who belong to risk groups, this disease could be fatal, so the main recommendation is to see a specialist if you suspect you have contracted it.