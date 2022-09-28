The collection of cars that Harry lost for giving up the British Crown

It was learned that Queen Elizabeth II modified her will in her last days and removed Prince Harry along with his wife Meghan from the inheritance due to the decision they made to renounce the crown. Because of this, at Tork we will tell you about the collection that was lost by one of the black sheep of the royal family. Find out everything in the note!

September 27, 2022 9:48 p.m.

The prince harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to renounce the British Crown to avoid all the pressure and protocols that fell on them. This decision generated a lot of controversy and, a few weeks ago, it was revealed that the Queen Elizabeth II amended her will to remove both of her family from the inheritance.

This decision generated great controversy because not only did he get a hundred jewels, but also an impressive collection of cars.. At Tork we will tell you about the collection of cars that the marginalized will not receive and that they may be in the hands of Carlos, Guillermo and his whole family.

1) Lincoln Cosmopolitan

The Lincoln of Queen Elizabeth II.

This vehicle is one of the few of North American origin owned by Elizabeth II in her Royal Garage.. Classic where you look at it, it was the Presidential Car of the United States for much of the last century. Lincoln, an emblematic brand of Lake Michigan and the city of Chicago, manufactured 10 Cosmopolitan limousines over the years. The curious fact is that it is not known, to this day, how one of them came into the hands of the British Crown.

2) Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

The oldest car in the entire collection.

The oldest model found in the Queen’s collection. It is a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost from 1924 and, according to the owners of the British brand, it is one of the best vehicles created in its history.. With more than 920 thousand kilometers traveled, this classic is still working and is very well cared for.

3) Aston Martin DB6

Queen Elizabeth owns this enviable Aston Martin.

This fine convertible car was produced for only 6 years: from 1965 to 1971. The Royal family acquired it in 1966, and for decades it was a car that Elizabeth II drove with her own hands, without a driver. Only 1,788 units were produced worldwide. Aston Martin, with its elegant but not ostentatious style, is Elizabeth II’s favorite brand with Land Rover. Both represent the English style that the Royal Family wants to show the world.

4) Humber Super Snipe

It was a common model in the British upper class of the 1950s.

This model was produced by British Company Humber Limited between 1938 and 1967. The Queen acquired one of the units in 1953, when it was already used for many years by the upper class and British government officials. Maximum power was 100 horsepower, very good for its time.

5) Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Landaulet

Queen Elizabeth II with her husband in the Mercedes Benz.

The Crown acquired this German jewel in the 1960s, particularly for parades, official visits or national celebrations. Needless to say, this model has not been manufactured for decades, and owning a Mercedes 600 Pullman in operation is a gesture of fans. Only just over 2000 units were manufactured worldwide. Elizabeth II had the longest version between axle and axle, and, in turn, was convertible.

6) Bentley Bentayga

The first unit of this model was delivered to Queen Elizabeth II.

Much closer to today, the Queen was seen walking on top of this ostentatious model of the Bentley brand. It was a gift made by Wolfgang Dürheimer, the CEO of the British company, as a sign of affection towards her. It has a four-cylinder V8 biturbo engine that develops a power of 542 Hp and 770 Nm of torque.

7) Bentley State

The exclusive model for the British crown.

Same brand, but much more exclusive than the previous one. Only two units of this model were made and both belong to British royalty. It has a 6.75-liter V8 engine, which was a modification of the Arnage R version. In addition, it reaches a maximum speed of 210 km/h and has all its doors and armored glass.

8) Mclaren Elizabeth II

They released the model in homage to Queen Elizabeth II.

A model created specifically as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. This supercar of the English brand stands out for being completely painted in a silver tone. They put a few units on sale and gave her one as a gift, despite the fact that he was never seen climbing on top of this car.

9) Land Rover Defender

Land Rover is Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite brand.

This truck gave us one of the most striking images of royalty. The queen was photographed driving him into her castle as a demonstration of his great passion for vehicles. People close to her commented that Land Rover is her favorite brand and she really enjoys getting on their models to drive them.

10) Jaguar Daimler V8 Super LWB

Queen Elizabeth II driving her Jaguar.

To finish we go through another of his great favorites and that will pass into the hands of Prince Charles. This Jaguar is always driven by her and she is accompanied by her security personnel to avoid any inconvenience. This unit has mega exclusive details like a slider holder exclusively designed for the Queen’s purse.