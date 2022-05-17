The Colombian Leonor Espinosa, named Best Female Chef in the World 2022

Leo, the Colombian restaurant of the renowned chef is among the 50 best in the world. Photo: Photographic Archive

Leonor Espinosa, one of the most recognized chefs in the world for highlighting the best flavors of Colombian cuisine in her work, was awarded this Tuesday as the Best Female Chef in the World 2022 by one of the most important and prestigious lists of world cuisine. Espinosa had already been named in 2017 as the Best Female Chef in Latin America.

“I receive this award with great joy because now my voice can be heard a little more, which will allow me to continue using gastronomy as an instrument for the generation of socioeconomic well-being, especially in developing countries,” the Colombian reacted.

For 15 years, Leonor has innovated in the gastronomic world despite having worked until she was 35 as an advertising executive and having taught herself to cook, she celebrates in her creations the richness of her country’s biodiversity, seeking to recover ancestral food knowledge and culinary techniques of indigenous and Afro-Colombian peoples.

As she has already mentioned on several occasions, “like all Caribbean women, cooking is the continuation of a girl’s experience. In my case, in my grandmother’s kitchen when she directed the daily preparations of the family meal. However, although the kitchen-woman relationship was inherent in my training, the trade manifested itself in me the moment I decided to return to the plastic arts”.

Leo’s cuisine is characterized by highlighting the flavors of the sea, mountains, paramo, jungle and mangroves, in each of his proposals he manages to make his country visible, with ingredients that steal all the applause and that allow the Colombian flavor to be brought to another level. They include big-headed ants, mojojoy worms from the humid forests, the pulantana from the desert and the cacay from the Andes.

“Combining extensive scientific research with culinary innovation, she is a self-taught chef who continues to seek new insights as well as educate others,” said William Drew, Head of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, declaring himself “delighted to be able to recognize her incredible work with this important award.

Espinosa will receive this award on July 18 in London during a gala ceremony that will honor his role in gastronomy.

