the companies that sponsor them in the USA

To be able to travel to the United States for the purpose of carrying out a work activity and residing there, you must first know that –although it is not a simple procedure and it can take years– there are a series of alternatives that facilitate this procedure. One is that of companies that sponsor certain work activities.

There are two options to which it will be necessary to apply: to have visitor visa for temporary workersor be in possession of a green card, which consists of a permanent residence in the USA.

According to the Thinkin World site, specialized in investments and immigration to the United States, this country has multiple temporary work visas that are granted at the request of companies that request foreign workers. An employment visa allows a foreign national to travel to the United States to live and work in the country for a specified amount of time.

To receive an employment visa to work in the United States, an employer must apply to the US government for a visa on behalf of the prospective employee and “sponsor” their trip to the United States. As part of the visa sponsorship process, the employer will need to provide the government with the following guarantees:

• The company needs this particular worker fill this job position.

• The working position it cannot be occupied by a United States citizen.

• Proof that the prospective employee must travel to the United States to fulfill job responsibilities.

H1B Visa

It is for temporary workers. To be eligible for this visa, an employer must offer a job in the United States and file their H1B visa petition with the United States Department of Immigration. This visa is a work permit that allows you to obtain a visa stamp and work in the US for that specific employer.

H1B visas are legal permits that allow a foreign national to work within the United States for a certain period of time. Gives US companies the ability to employ workers in specific areas of skilled labor.

What companies sponsor work visas in the United States?

According to the report of the United States Department of Labor and reported by Thinkin World, these are the companies that sponsor the most work visas in 2022: H-1B visas (specialized workers) This permit is for people who are highly qualified in the areas of science, engineering, or programming who have a bachelor’s or postgraduate degree. To obtain the H-1B visa, the company must file an application with the Department of Labor and Form I-129 with USCIS. If authorized, the worker does the paperwork before the consulate.

The main sponsoring companies are:

• Deloitte Consulting

• Cognizant Technology

• Solution US Corporation

• PricewaterhouseCooper

• Capgemini America







H-2A visas for agricultural workers

It is for people who are agricultural laborers and want to work in the fields or greenhouses with a maximum stay of three years, but it can be renewed seasonally. It is issued by the United States Department of Labor and by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The main sponsoring companies are:

• North Carolina Growers Association

• Washington Farm Labor Association

•Fresh Harvest

H2-B visas to work in landscaping, construction or cleaning

It is a permit for those who do non-agricultural work and who provide services or labor for which there are not enough Americans available or trained. The H-2B visa is granted to workers with trades. Does not require a university degree; Candidates with primary, secondary and high school can apply, according to the requirements of each company.

The main sponsoring companies are:

• Genuine Builders

• Silver Bay Seafoods

• The Brickman Group

• Faith Forestry Services

Who can apply for H-2A and H-2B visas?

Citizens of these Latin American countries are eligible to apply for H-2A and H-2B visas.

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Chili

• Colombia

• Costa Rica

• Ecuador

• The Savior

• Guatemala

• Haiti

• Honduras

• Mexico

• Nicaraguan

• Panama

• Paraguay (H-2A only)

• Peru

• Dominican Republic

​• Uruguay

