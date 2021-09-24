the complete lineup of the next Netflix event

Written by: Alessandra Motisi – Publication date: 11 hours ago

TUDUM: At Netflix Global Fan Event will be held tomorrow and the streaming giant has announced, in detail, programming: In addition to unveiling insights into old and new content, it will feature some of the biggest names in entertainment – from Charlize Theron And Regina King to Zack Snyder And Dwayne Johnson.

The comic Lilly Singh will host the first hour, which will include first looks at the last few seasons of Bridgerton and Ozark and “a special surprise for Stranger Things”.

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard And Caleb McLaughlin will present the second hour, giving fans a first look at The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla and Cobra Kai season 4, as well as an exclusive look at the opening of Cowboy Bebop.

Loading... Advertisements

During the third and final hour it will be there Nicola Coughlan by Bridgerton, who will present the first teaser and release date of the second season premiere of Emily in Paris, a special greeting from the new queen of The Crown, the behind-the-scenes video with the cast of The Umbrella Academy and the first looks and the latest news from The Witcher.

In this article you can find all the titles involved in the event, which will be available on YouTube at 18.00.

Source: Comic Book