Sports

the confession months ago

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Matias Soulé, Juventus striker, has been called up with Argentina together with the idols Messi and Dybala: the confession a few months ago

The term fable does not fully convey the idea, because behind the summoning of Matias Soulé with the Argentine senior national team the essence of the work carried out by the Juventus for its youth sector. Focusing on your own nursery reflects the club’s tradition, training young people for the first team is the goal. The step in Under 23 softens the jump, inserting an extra stage that accustoms the players to professionalism.

Soulé has earned this goal every day: with his own talent crystalline, its seriousness and ability to exploit all moments. The pre-season as a protagonist in the first team has turned on a lot of spotlights. Now, with the Seleccion argentina, has the opportunity to share the locker room with his idols, Paulo Dybala And Lionel Messi. On April 2, 2021, in an interview with La Capital Mar Del Plata, Soulé made this confession: “Being a fan of Independiente, as a boy I admired the“ Kun ”Agüero. Afterwards, the biggest idol I have is Messi. Of Juventus obviously I like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala. And from other Lewandowski or Neymar championships ». The circle has closed, indeed: it has just opened.

THE EXCLUSIVE FULL INTERVIEW WITH GIUSEPPE LEONE OF JUVENTUS U23

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter, Eriksen away for free: the return to Ajax takes off | First page

3 days ago

decision against Atalanta fans

4 days ago

Sports Judge, 8 disqualified. Fantasy football, here is who skips the 12th day

3 days ago

Simone Inzaghi believes it. Now he can really succeed where Conte and Spalletti had failed

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button