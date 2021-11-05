the confession months ago

Matias Soulé, Juventus striker, has been called up with Argentina together with the idols Messi and Dybala: the confession a few months ago

The term fable does not fully convey the idea, because behind the summoning of Matias Soulé with the Argentine senior national team the essence of the work carried out by the Juventus for its youth sector. Focusing on your own nursery reflects the club’s tradition, training young people for the first team is the goal. The step in Under 23 softens the jump, inserting an extra stage that accustoms the players to professionalism.

Soulé has earned this goal every day: with his own talent crystalline, its seriousness and ability to exploit all moments. The pre-season as a protagonist in the first team has turned on a lot of spotlights. Now, with the Seleccion argentina, has the opportunity to share the locker room with his idols, Paulo Dybala And Lionel Messi. On April 2, 2021, in an interview with La Capital Mar Del Plata, Soulé made this confession: “Being a fan of Independiente, as a boy I admired the“ Kun ”Agüero. Afterwards, the biggest idol I have is Messi. Of Juventus obviously I like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala. And from other Lewandowski or Neymar championships ». The circle has closed, indeed: it has just opened.

THE EXCLUSIVE FULL INTERVIEW WITH GIUSEPPE LEONE OF JUVENTUS U23