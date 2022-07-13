The consequences of COVID-19 “are not junk shops”

As part of the investigations that study the “syndrome of COVID-19 post-acute” or “persistent COVID-19”, Puerto Rico participates in a study led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to understand, prevent, and treat the long-term effects of this virus.

“This is part of the problem in many sick people. It is estimated that 10% to 30% of people with COVID remain with signs and symptoms for months or even more than a year “said the doctor Jorge Santana Bagurone of the directors of the study at the local level, at the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

According to the infectious disease specialist, the study is called RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery) and is expected to include a sample of about 17,260 people. In Puerto Rico, 32 patients have already been recruited since March, but last week authorization was given for up to 200 patients to be recruited on the island between now and May of next year.

Santana Bagur explained that these patients will be followed up for five years. They will have to complete some questionnaires and regular blood samples will be taken. Depending on their results, participants will be offered invasive and non-invasive tests, such as EKGs, vital signs monitoring, endoscopy and colonoscopy, among other evaluations.

“Part of what many say is that people at work, their friends or family believe that they are making this up, that they are junk shops,” said the researcher on persistent COVID-19.

The study, he maintained, will help develop strategies to address this situation, including educational ones.

“It’s a multicenter study,” he said, commenting that Puerto Rico was invited to participate through New York University and West Virginia University. The study will include people who have been infected with the virus, as well as others who have not and who will serve as a control group.

“We know that there are sequelae associated with COVID that will have repercussions on a public health problem. In the coming years, many complaints and ailments will come out and we have to know how to manage, treat and prevent them,” said Santana Bagur, who urged people interested in participating in this study to contact (787) 767-9195.

according to the doctor Miguel Columbus some of the symptoms of persistent COVID-19 seen include feeling tired, fatigue, memory loss and concentration problems.

“These are real conditions, not junk shops,” said Colón, about conditions that arise after infection with this virus, which, he said, must be validated both medically and by the people who live with these patients.

“They produce lesions in the brain mass, just like in Alzheimer’s. They are real symptoms,” she insisted.

Dr. Colón urged people who suffer from these symptoms to go to the Post COVID-19 Clinic that he developed Comprehensive Mountain Health (SIM), a private non-profit community-based organization. He added that it is estimated that at least one in five people infected with COVID-19 will develop these prolonged symptoms of the virus.

“The literature says that the more COVID you get, the more risk you have of developing prolonged COVID,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health conducted a study on the local prevalence of post-acute sequelae of this virus in Puerto Rico, between September 2020 and August of last year.

The agency defined this condition as people with symptoms that last at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. Symptoms can be persistent or fluctuate over time.

From a sample of 322 people, most of them between 50 and 59 years old, it was found that the most frequent symptoms were tiredness or fatigue, muscle or joint pain and headache. Also, changes in taste and smell were found, as well as respiratory distress. Of the total participants, 149 met the definition of persistent COVID-19.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), anyone is susceptible to this picture, generally diagnosed three months after the onset of symptoms.