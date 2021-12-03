the controls of the Revenue Agency

With the publication of the provision of 1 December 2021, prot. 340450, which became necessary following the Decree-Law no. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree), the regulatory framework relating to the control activities of the Inland Revenue on the transfer of credits accrued from superbonus interventions and relating to other building bonuses was completed.

The controls provided for by the anti-fraud decree

Going into detail, the anti-fraud decree added art. 122-bis (Measures to combat fraud in the matter of credit assignments. Strengthening of preventive controls) to Law Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) and defined (in art.3) the new controls of the Revenue Agency.

We enter into the details of the new article 122-bis which provides for the possibility of suspending, within five working days from the sending of the communication of the credit transfer and for a period not exceeding thirty days, the effects of the communications of the transfers, even subsequent ones. to the former, and of the options sent to the same Agency that present risk profiles, for the purposes of the related preventive control.

All disposals that include risk profiles will be:

suspended for a period not exceeding 30 days;

subjected to prior checking.

The risk profiles

The risk profiles are identified using criteria relating to the different types of loans sold and referred to:

the consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications and options referred to in this paragraph with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

the data relating to the receivables being transferred and the parties involved in the transactions to which said receivables are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

to similar sales previously made by the parties indicated in the communications and options.

The outcome of the check

If one of the risk profiles results from the outcome of the control, the communication is considered not to have been made and the outcome of the control is communicated to the person who sent the communication. If, on the other hand, the risks are not confirmed, or if the period of suspension of the effects of the communication has elapsed, the communication produces the effects envisaged by the reference provisions.

In particular, the suspension of the communications referred to in article 121 of the Relaunch Decree is communicated with a receipt made available through the electronic services of the Revenue Agency.

The formal violations

Despite the art. 119, paragraph 5-bis of the Relaunch Decree provided for the so-called “formal violations” establishing that “Purely formal violations that do not prejudice the exercise of control actions do not lead to the forfeiture of tax benefits limited to the irregularity or omission found“, the provision of the Revenue Agency on controls establishes that the suspension concerns the entire content of the communication. If, following the checks carried out, the elements that led to the suspension are confirmed, the Revenue Agency announces the cancellation of the effects of the communication to the person who transmitted it, with the relative motivation; in this case, the communication is considered not to have been made.

For communications relating to assignments of credits subsequent to the first, the assignee can proceed with the acceptance of the credit through the functions made available in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website after five working days from the regular receipt of the communication of the assignment.