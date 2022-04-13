The controversial technology used by Ukraine to identify the dead and enemies in the war

James Clayton

BBC News, technology reporter

30 minutes

The use of Clearview by the Ukrainian government has raised questions about bringing this powerful tool into a war.

Last month, a controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, announced that it had handed over its technology to the Ukrainian government.

The BBC had access to evidence of how it is being used in more than a thousand cases to identify people living or dead.

This story contains graphic descriptions that may disturb some readers.

A man lies motionless on the ground, his head bowed down. His body is nude except for a pair of Calvin Klein boxers. His eyes are surrounded by what appear to be bruises.

The body was found in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. The BBC saw photographs of the remains but does not know the circumstances of death.

There is clear evidence of head trauma. The man also had a tattoo on his left shoulder.

The Ukrainian authorities did not know who the victim was, so they decided to resort to an avant-garde method: facial recognition using artificial intelligence.

The Clearview AI company’s facial recognition system is the most famous and controversial in the world.

The company has collected billions of photos from social media, from sites like Facebook and Twitterto create a huge database of what its chairman and founder, Hoan Ton-That, calls “a face search engine.”

“It works like Google. But instead of putting in a series of strings of words or text, the user puts in a photo of a face,” explains Ton-That.

The company has faced several legal challenges. Facebook, YouTube, Google and Twitter have all sent notices to Clearview asking them to stop using images from their sites.. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office even fined the company for failing to inform users about the collection of their personal photos.

in Ukraine

The use of Clearview by the Ukrainian government has raised questions about the implications of bringing this powerful tool into a war.

Caption, Hoan Ton-That is the founder of Cleaview AI.

Clearview is used extensively, albeit controversially, by law enforcement in the United States. Ton-That says that 3.200 government agencies have purchased or tested the technology.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company’s founder saw another application for his controversial technology.

“We saw images of prisoners of war, of people fleeing, and we thought that our technology could be useful for identification of people and verification,” he says.

Ton-That made its search engine available to the Ukrainian government, and the offer was accepted.

Back in Kharkiv, the authorities took a picture of the dead man’s face: with the head erect and the sunken eyes directed towards the camera.

They then checked the image against the Clearview database. The search turned up several photos of someone who looked very similar to the dead man.

One photo had been taken on what appeared to be a hot day. The man was shirtless and had a tattoo on his left shoulder. The search was successful and the authorities already had a name.

Using facial recognition to identify the dead is not new and Clearview is not the only platform used for this purpose in Ukraine.

“We’ve been using this material for years,” says Aric Toler, director of investigations at Bellingcat, an organization that specializes in investigative journalism.

In 2019, Bellingcat used facial recognition technology to help identify a Russian man who had filmed the torture and murder of a prisoner in Syria.

The war in Ukraine is not the first in which facial recognition technology has been used.

But its use there is broader than in any previous conflict. Toler told the BBC that he uses the facial recognition platform FindClone in Russia and says it has been particularly helpful in identifying dead Russian soldiers.

image source, Getty Images Caption, “It is important for the Ukrainian forces to recognize that this is not a 100% accurate way to determine if someone is their friend or their enemy,” warns Conor Healy.

Like Clearview, FindClone matches images from the publicly available internet, including Russian social media pages.

It is possible to find even people who do not have accounts on these sites.

“They may not have a social media profile, but their wives or girlfriends do.. Or maybe they lived in a small town with a large military base and had a lot of friends in their unit who had accounts,” Toler explains.

This last point is critical to understanding the power of facial recognition technology.

It means that even if a person has never had a social media profile and thinks they have deleted their image from the internet, can still be found. By appearing in a photo uploaded by a friend or simply by being in the background of a random image on the internet, it is already in the database.

Even military or security personnel, who have little internet presence, can be tracked.

A matter of precision

Critics of facial recognition technology point out that it is not always correct, and that in times of war, mistakes can have potentially disastrous consequences.

Clearview is not only being used to identify dead bodies in Ukraine. The company also confirmed that it was being used by the Ukrainian government at checkpoints to help identify suspected enemies.

Clearview showed the BBC an email from a ukrainian agency confirming that the system is being used to identify the living.

“This system gave us the opportunity to quickly confirm the accuracy of data on detained suspects,” reads the email from a Ukrainian official who did not want to be identified.

“During the use of Clearview, more than 1,000 search queries were performed to perform proper verification and identification,” the email reads.

This worries some analysts.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Even if a person has never had a social media profile and thinks they have deleted their image from the internet, they can still be found by tools like Clearview.

Conor Healy is a facial recognition expert at IPVM, an organization that monitors security technology.

“It is important that the Ukrainian forces recognize that this is not a 100% accurate way to determine if someone is your friend or your enemyHealy says.

“It shouldn’t be a do-or-die technology where you pass or fail, where you could be jailed or, God forbid, even killed. That’s not how this should be used at all.”

Other analysts have issued even stronger warnings. Albert Fox Cahn of the watchdog group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project speaks of “a human rights catastrophe in the making.”

“When mistakes are made with facial recognition in peacetime, people are mistakenly arrested. When there are mistakes with this technology in a war zone, they kill innocent peopleFox Cahn told Forbes magazine.

The BBC contacted the Ukrainian government to discuss the use of Clearview, but received no response.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Clearview has not asked social media companies, or anyone else, if it could collect personal images.

Ton-That has defended the accuracy of his company’s technology, saying it has a proven accuracy of over 99%.

However, much depends on image qualitythe position of the head or whether the face is covered, for example with a mask.

There’s also the issue of privacy, which has been problematic for Clearview in the US and Europe. The company pulls publicly available images from the likes of Facebook and Instagram to build its database.

But You haven’t asked social media companies, or anyone else, if you could collect these images.. If you’re reading this article, you’re almost certainly in the database, although you probably haven’t given Clearview permission to use your image.

Last year, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office fined Clearview for failing to tell people it was collecting their personal photos on social media platforms.

Ton-That accepts that the legality of facial recognition technology is still being debated, but believes Clearview is operating within the law and says the technology has been “misunderstood”.

However, facial recognition technology clearly has dystopian applications. In November last year, the BBC reported that China planned to use facial recognition technology to act against journalists.

Ton-That says that Clearview would not allow such searches. He also assures that his company does not work with authoritarian governments and would not work with Russia.

However, Clearview’s technology can be applied in a military context.

Last year, for example, the company signed a contract with the pentagon to explore the possibility of incorporating their technology into augmented reality glasses.

And Clearview is just one of several companies with military contracts for the development of facial recognition artificial intelligence.

Privacy advocates also express another concern. Facial recognition technology can be useful to the Ukrainian authorities in times of war. But will they just return the technology to Clearview in peacetime?

“There is a great number of examples of technologies being introduced in times of war and persisting in times of peaceHealy says.

“I hope that’s not the approach they take.”

James Clayton is a technology reporter for the BBC in North America and is based in San Francisco. Follow him on Twitter @jamesclayton5.