The controversy about Johnny Depp does not go out

Johnny Depp

The criticisms leveled by Spanish filmmakers continue against the career prize awarded to the actor, who is found guilty of domestic abuse against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is still in the sights of Spanish filmmakers, who decided to cut him off in relation to the allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard attributed to the actor.

The controversy began on 9 August, when the San Sebastian Film Festival, the most important Spanish film festival, announced the award of the Lifetime Achievement Award to actor Johnny Depp.

To take sides against the decision was the association that brings together Spanish women who work in the world of cinema and audiovisuals (CIMA).

Loading... Advertisements

The president of the association Cristina Andreu said “she was very surprised by the decision that puts the Festival and its management in a bad light, as well as sending a terrible message: it doesn’t matter if you are guilty of abuse as long as you are a good actor” .

The woman refers to the recent private and judicial events of Johnny Depp, accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of physical and mental abuse and of the lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun – lost in the courtroom after a much publicized trial – who called him a “thug of wives “.

A second appeal will be held in 2022 regarding the article written by Heard which defined the relationship with Depp as “abusive”. According to the actor, however, in reality it was the woman who was the bully.