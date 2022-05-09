The court revealed photos of furniture with blood from Johnny Depp’s amputated finger

The court revealed some images of some parts of a house rented by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, full of the actor’s blood, after the actress allegedly cut off one of his fingers after having a fight.

Johnny Depp’s trial with Amber Heard has been extended, after both made strong statements that have left the court and the public shocked, because no one expected their relationship to be so full of problems, much less at that level.

The US defamation court revealed some of the terrible photographs where you can see the furniture and walls full of blood that belongs to actor Johnny Depp in the fight he has been facing for defamation due to what his ex has said wife Amber Heard.

During the trial, some images were shown showing blood stains that were in the house where they both spent a few days, after they rented it in 2015 in Australia during the month of March.

The blood arose due to the fight between the actors, which culminated in an amputated finger of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor and according to what can be seen in the images and what was discussed in court, the actress was the one who cut it.

Home photos with finger blood from Johnny Depp

According to what was discussed in court and what can be seen in the images, all that was covered in blood was a duvet cover, a white sofa, some sheets and a guitar that were part of the house that they rented

For this reason, Heard broke down in tears after giving her testimony and assured that in the relationship she had lost a part of herself, for which she regrets everything that she lived by her side; however, she declared that she could not leave him, because staying by her side was easier.

“A part of my self-confidence” and “for every time I came back or allowed her to come back” were some of the words with which she described the relationship, adding how difficult their relationship was. “It was easier to stay,” the actress commented. “I didn’t want to stay in the violence, I wanted to stay in the good Johnny that I loved,” she added.

In addition, some images could also be seen where a broken lamp appears, in a place where, according to what Heard commented, the actor crashed a glass bottle and abused it with it.