The crazy demands of Lionel Messi at Barça!

The Spanish daily “El Mundo” revealed the crazy conditions demanded by the Argentinian Lionel Messi to extend his contract with FC Barcelona in 2020.

Below is a copy of the conditions set by the clan Lionel Messi as revealed by the The Spanish Daily “El Mundo”:

– A contract until June 2023 with a possibility of unilateral extension of the player

– A fixed salary with a reduction of 20% in 2020-2021 but a recovery of 10% of the salary in 2021-2022 and another 10% in 2022-2023 with an interest of 3% per year

– Payment of unpaid loyalty bonuses with interest

– A box for the families of Messi and Luis Suarez

– A private Christmas flight to Argentina for the whole family

– Payment of amounts carried over to the 2020-2021 season plus interest in the event of termination

– A signature bonus of €10 million to be paid on June 30, 2023

– An increase in remuneration in the event of a tax increase

– The removal of the termination clause set at €10,000

– The renewal of the contract of Pepe Costa modeled on that of Messi

– The club’s commitment to ensure the payment of commissions due to Rodrigo Messi

As a reminder, Lionel Messi Has been playing with Paris Saint-Germain since 2021 and will be a free agent again at the end of the current season.