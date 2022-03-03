The cruel end of Cardano’s success is here! ADA Will Solana drop the expected 50%? SOL Polkadot paralyzed… DOT

photo freepik.com

The cryptocurrencies of today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, are facing a series of falls, a rebound effect of what has been happening this last week in the markets? We have to recognize that the moments of chaos in the global market have also been seen in cryptocurrencies, what will happen now with Solana SOL, Cardano ADA and Polkadot DOT?

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Solana SOL review

Solana has slackened, just like the rest of the major cryptocurrencies. What happened? Let’s see that the cryptocurrency in question is currently at $100.6, but this is nothing more than the result of the 3.65% drop, following the 21.13% drop of the last 7 days. The data that we can consider of our interest are the market capitalization of 31,923,182,888 dollars and the market volume of 3,102,509,432 dollars.

Solana SOLUSD cryptocurrency real-time chart over a one-day time frame

Cardano ADA Review

Cardano will become worth less with this panorama of recent falls of 4.26% in what has been the last few hours. The week was bringing us increases of 18.48%, although it is currently leaving the Cardano cryptocurrency at $0.9235. The market cap is $31,122,580,035, with the market volume being $1,139,666,681.

Real-time chart of Cardano ADA cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame

Polkadot DOT Analysis

Polkadot is staying at about 18.3 dollars and could be worth less, especially seeing its falls in recent hours, which even reach 3.09%. Let’s not forget the weekly gains of 26.09%. Do you know their most relevant data from the last 24 hours? This is the volume of $1,136,578,102 and the market capitalization of $18,122,045,098.

Real-time chart of Polkadot DOT cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame