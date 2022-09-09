The Cuban regime risks an international embargo if a trial against it in London goes wrong

The Royal Courts of Justice of London have convened a face-to-face trial for January 2023 to analyze the claims of the creditors of the debt of the Government of Cubaa case that, if it moves forward, could be a devastating blow to the regime in Havana.

The Commercial Court of the Royal Courts of Justice in London summoned expert witnesses to advance in the evaluation of a lawsuit filed in May 2020 before that institution, which could become the most important legal case to resolve the unpaid Cuban debt or defaultindicated the site Undervalued Sharesspecializing in information on investment opportunities.

The legal case is led by CRF I, a group of debt holders from Havana that claims a total of 100 million dollarsand that sued the Republic of Cuba and the National Bank of Cuba (BNC) for loan agreements between the Island Government and the European banks Crédit Lyonnais and L’Istituto Bancario Italiano, in which the BNC acted as guarantor more 30 years ago.

The amount claimed, indicates the report of Undervalued Sharesis a tiny fraction of the $1.5 billion in claims CRF I has purchased over the years on behalf of its investors, so the London Commercial Court verdict could extend to those claims as well.

According to the documents of the legal process published by the Cuba-US Economic Council, Havana, in an unusual gesture for a government that in the days of Fidel Castro announced that it would not pay its foreign debt, decided to act on the demand, although it first accused the claimants of being a “vulture fund” that would have paid bribes to Cuban officials.

However, this did not prosper and at the present time the Cuban side is exercising its defense.

But to the demand of the CRF I is added a second one, which complicates to unthinkable levels the drama facing Havana. In May 2021, London-based ICBC Standard Bank Plc filed another lawsuit in the same courts against Banco Nacional de Cuba and the Government of the Republic of Cuba, this time for approximately $224.8 million, which includes default interest of no less than another 1,120 million.

The plaintiff in this case is the London branch of the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.the largest in that country and the largest in the world by market capitalization.

The lawsuit, which was updated on November 22, 2021, derives from the Cuban debt custody obligations that that bank assumed from its affiliated clients in the United Kingdom, which indicates that Beijing would not put political and ideological relations with Havana above their financial interests.

In accordance with Undervalued Shares, the trial that Havana will face is full of risks. “Someone in the Government of Cuba seems to have realized that, if it did not react, the English court could simply issue a summary judgment based on the information provided by the claimant. This could have allowed creditors to go after Cuban assets anywhere in the country. world,” the case report states.

This means that GAESA tankers could be seized and Cuban companies with subsidiaries in various parts of the world, as well as their bank accounts, seized.

Havana is already in a more than delicate situation after the Paris Club, its main debt creditor, granted it several grace periods and renegotiate the agreement between both parties for interest payments on the remaining debt adjusted and renegotiated by Raúl Castro a decade ago.

Havana reached an agreement in 2015 with some members of the Paris Club, in which it agreed to pay 2.6 billion of the 11.1 billion dollars it owed in capital, an accumulated interest on the debt with other governments.

Later, plaintiff CRF formed the so-called London Creditors’ Club and sought to reach a similar settlement. But after seven years of trying to reach an agreement, their requests were ignored or rejected by the Cuban government, CRF said in a statement in 2020.

At the time Cuba stopped making interest payments, Fidel Castro referred to the debt as a “cancer created by imperialism.” In late 2014, instead, Raúl Castro oversaw a rapprochement with US President Barack Obama, which was seen as Cuba’s opportunity to normalize trade relations and obtain new loans.

about the situation, Cuban economist Emilio Morales commented for DIARIO DE CUBA: “For a long time, CRF I has tried to negotiate the debt that Cuba has with them, but the Cuban government, as always, hides so as not to pay, uses trickery to evade them. It’s his typical bully behavior, which he has always practiced and which is not going to change.”

“If this demand is accepted, the Cuban government would be facing a second embargo, since this company could pursue the assets that the regime has outside the country. In the circumstances of the multi-systemic crisis that the country is experiencing, not negotiating this debt is like putting a gun to your head,” he warned.

What way out does Havana have for the serious problem it faces? “They will end up selling the country, that is the only option left to them,” Morales assured.