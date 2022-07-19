The cult comic Tokyo Ghost comes to life in a 3D animated short created in a Spanish digital art school

MADRID, 19 (Portaltic/EP)

The Spanish digital art school Animum Creativity Advanced School has presented the 3D animated short film ‘Tokyo Ghost: Fan Film’, an adaptation of the cult comic Tokyo Ghost carried out by students and teachers of the center, which has already been selected as a finalist in the ‘Film of the Year’ category at the 2022 International Rookie Awards.

The presentation of the work took place at the International Conference on Animation, Visual Effects and New Digital Media Worlds, held from July 7 to 9 in A Coruña, obtaining not only the support of professionals and studios, but also of the authors Rick Remender and Sean Murphy, two of the most important names in the current North American comic.

“It’s incredible. We are impressed by the work that is shown. We are flattered that you have decided to put so much love into a short film based on our book,” said the acclaimed writer Rick Remender, a true reference in science fiction and creator of the comic ‘Tokyo Ghost’.

MORE THAN 40 STUDENTS AND TEACHERS INVOLVED

More than forty people from Animum Creativity Advanced School have been involved in the project over three years. Moved by the passion they feel for the original work, students and teachers have worked hand in hand in each part of the process to execute this audiovisual piece that “has been a technical, creative and human challenge”, as they explain through a statement.

The students “have managed to transfer the visual impact of the graphic novel to the 3D screen, combining the appeal of the story with the action and the visual richness of the short”, says Roger Giménez, academic director of Animum and professional animator with more than fifteen years of experience behind him, who highlights the “constant concerns of students to test their knowledge, their creativity and the preparation obtained at school”.

“The participation of the students in the production of this short film has been a transformative experience for them, which has led them to be complete professionals, fully aware of teamwork and predisposition to a job well done,” adds Sandra Rubio, who has coordinated the production of the 3D animated short.

The project is completed by the voice of Nuria Trifol, a Spanish dubbing actress, known for dubbing Jessie in Toy Story and for being the recurring voice of Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Anne Hathaway or Keira Knightley, who plays the energetic and determined Debbie Decay, short protagonist.

THE FIRST RECOGNITIONS

‘Tokyo Ghost: Fan Film’ is already a finalist in the ‘Film of the Year – 3D Animation’ category at the twelfth edition of the international ‘Rookie Awards’ competition and has received a special ‘Excellence Award’ mention from the jury of this prestigious competition, In which around 4,500 projects from 524 schools in 91 different countries have participated and which has the support of leading companies in the industry, such as Adobe, Autodesk, Epic Games, Unity, Unreal, Wacom or Weta Digital.

This tribute to one of the reference comics in American science fiction places the viewer in a dystopian city of Los Angeles, where technology has become a drug and the sheriffs govern the rules imposed by the mafia. The original futuristic sci-fi aesthetic is amplified in this version where the use of color goes one step further.

Animum Creativity Advanced School, a postgraduate training center specializing in Art and Digital Technology, has been a benchmark for training in the industry for more than a decade in more than thirty countries and has been cataloged in the ‘Rookies World School’ ranking (by the animation and video game industry) as the fifth best 3D animation school in the world and the first in Spanish. Animum graduates work on successful films and series around the world such as ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, ‘Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Money Heist’, ‘Love, Death + Robots’ or ‘ Spiderman: No way home’.