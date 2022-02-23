The Dalmatians face Cruella de Vil in the Golden Tales collection – Music and Books – Culture

102 dalmatians (2000) is the sequel to the successful 101 Dalmatians (1996), which once again featured Glenn Close in the role of Cruella de Vil and the direction of Kelvin Lima, who later directed other disney movies: Tarzan (1999) and Enchanted (2007). Once again Chloe, Kevin and the puppies will be victims of Cruella’s limitless evil and her obsession with fur coats.

If anything characterized Glenn Close’s character, it was her wardrobe, but the actress was opposed to wearing real fur coats. The actress confessed in an interview for Variety magazine that she kept the costumes for her character.

Something that worried at the time to the Disney producers and to the associations that protect animals was the desire of the spectators to have a Dalmatian in their home; in fact, they became the dog breed in vogue in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The great fear was the increase in abandoned pets and the illegal sale of the breed.

(Also read: ‘Airplanes’: fulfilling dreams under the open sky)

Last year, Disney premiered the spin-off of Cruella, starring actress Emma Stone. This classic competes in the Oscar awards in the categories of Best Costume Design for Jenny Beavan and Best Makeup and Hair for Nobody Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon. Given its success and receptivity in the public, Disney is expected to make a new sequel.

102 Dalmatians allows children to address topics such as shelters for abandoned pets, the work being done by the non-profit organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Peta or the gaps in the fashion industry.

Find this book for just $18,900 at chain stores and bookstores.

The collection Golden Tales collects Disney classics, so that children can approach reading from their favorite stories. This collection has a cost of $709,000 for subscribers of the Vivamos Club of EL TIEMPO, and $878,000 for non-subscribers. Those interested can purchase it by calling 4266000 in Bogotá or 018000110990 nationwide, or through store.eltiempo.com/colecciones/cuentos-de-oro-disney.

@DulceMRamosR