The data of the last program of ‘It’s already summer’ worsens

Telecinco premiered this Saturday, October 1, the program Party, with Emma García, but it was not a “fantastic, fantastic party” like in the Raffaella Carrá song with which it was promoted. And it is that the data he got on his first afternoon was worse than the one obtained the previous Sunday by the program Is summer, that said goodbye forever to viewers before 11.7% of the audience and 1,206,000 viewers. It did, however, exceed the average for this magazine presented by Verónica Dulanto, Frank Blanco and Marta González Novo, which in its 19 installments averaged 909,000 followers with a 10.9% share.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, Party began his career with an average of 11.5% share and 990,000 viewers. Emma García interviewed Makoke at the start of this format, and Rosa Benito intervened by telephone to deny that she is banned from Mediaset.

The prime time of the sixth night of the week was once again marked by low television consumption. The program with the best screen share was Let yourself be loved, of Telecinco. The space presented by Toñi Moreno, which received Vicky Larraz and Marta Sánchez, achieved a 10.9% with 882,000 viewers on average. Up one tenth compared to the previous Saturday, although 53,000 spectators were left on the way.

For its part, Antena 3 manages to win the most watched of the night with the film an irish song, who brought together 1,019,000 viewers and a 9.9% share. It is a 2020 film directed by John Patrick Shanley with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan as the leads. The container the movie loses steam compared to the previous week, when Lthe legend of tarzan got 1,128,000 and 10.6%.

On laSexta, La Sexta Noche continues to achieve a small increase in viewers, but drops 0.9 points. Its average in yesterday’s installment was 5.8% share with 471,000 viewers.

La 1 issued a new installment of The Great Confusion, the new program by Xavier Sardà, which had 760,000 viewers and a 7.3% share. It loses momentum compared to its premiere seven days earlier, when it managed 912,000 spectators with a 9.1%.

