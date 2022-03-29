The date on which Apple could present iOS 16 is filtered

A new rumor says that Apple will hold its worldwide developer conference in early June.

The year is progressing and after the first Apple event, the next stop in the world of the bitten apple is the World Developers Conference. The so-called WWDC is held every year in the month of June and in it the company presents its new operating systemsin this case iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS 13. And it seems that the date could already be set.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple could be preparing to hold WWDC 2022 on Monday, June 6. Normally Apple chooses to do it on the first Monday of June, last year it was the 7th, so this information makes a lot of sense. However, that is not all, according to Prosser this important event would also be face-to-face.

I’m hearing that WWDC is on Monday June 6th. It will be live and in person

iOS 16 will be presented on June 6 and there will be an audience

It is quite logical, if you have followed Apple events in recent years, that WWDC 2022 will be held on June 6, it is a fairly easy bet. However, the fact that the event is face-to-face is somewhat more doubtful. Although it is true that if there is an event that is worth being in person, that is the developer conference. We will see if it is fully face-to-face or if Apps uses some kind of hybrid system.

The Apple’s last in-person event was the By Innovation Only event held on September 10, 2019, where Apple introduced the iPhone 11 and the Apple Watch Series 5. Since then, all Apple events have been virtual with no audience or journalists to attend.

Last year Apple made the WWDC date official at the end of March, so invitations to the event could arrive at any time in case the event is held in early June. Something especially important to do in time if the plans are for WWDC 22 to be face-to-face.

About iOS 16 almost nothing leakedjust some news related to widgets and some supposed improvements in the windows of iPadOS 16 apps. As well as the list of devices that can be updated.

An alleged new image of iOS 16 is leaked

What we have seen about iOS 16 are great concepts that show how the news that we all expect could look like, we will see if this year Apple offers us great improvements, we have several years without seeing much evolution in the iPhone operating system.

Related topics: events

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!