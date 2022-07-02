The daughter of journalist Antonio de la Cruz dies in Tamaulipas, Mexico

Mexican journalist Antonio de la Cruz murdered 1:38

(CNN Spanish) — This Friday died at the General Hospital of Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, in northeastern Mexico, Cinthya de la Cruz Martínez, daughter of journalist Antonio de la Cruz, who was murdered on Wednesday, reported this Friday on his Twitter account the express newspaper of Ciudad Victoria, for which the communicator worked for more than 20 years. CNN confirmed the information with a relative of the young woman.

According to a statement from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, the journalist and his daughter were attacked with a firearm on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was transferred to the General Hospital of the state capital after the attack.

The Government of Mexico condemned the events and promised that the murder of De La Cruz will not go unpunished.

With the death of the Tamaulipas journalist, the number of communicators killed in Mexico this year in possible connection with their profession rises to 12, which places the first semester of 2022 as the deadliest for the profession since 2000, according to a follow-up of the non-governmental organization Article 19.