The debt that Isaac Cruz must pay before fighting for a world title

Isaac Cruz said he is ready to kill anyone who gets in his way to have a chance to fight for a world title in the lightweight division, although there is a boxing debt that must be paid if he really wants to be crowned.

Isaac Cruz had a great presentation last Saturdayin the co-main event of the undercard headlined by Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, defeating by technical knockout in the fifth round to Yuriorkis Gamboa to resume the victorious path after his loss in unanimous decision, and leaving a very good image, against Gervonta Davis.

Just finished the fight, The Pitbull made clear his intentions to soon have the opportunity to fight for a world title in the lightweight divisionsomething that he would reaffirm a couple of hours later at a press conference. “I am here to defeat and dethrone anyone who gets in my way while putting on a show for the fans. I wanted to send a clear message to the division that I am here to be a world champion no matter what.” said.

In analysis of the last presentations of the Mexican, the feeling remains, however, that He will have to pay off a sports debt if he really wants to become a serious contender for a 135-pound belt.whose current monarchs are George Kambosos (WBA, WBO and IBF) and Devin Haney (WBC).

Against Gamboa, El Pitbull once again displayed that devastating explosiveness that he had also shown in his first-round knockout of Diego Magdaleno on October 31, 2020. But he again revealed some technical shortcomings when walking the ring and gaining precision in his blowswhich had already complicated fights such as against Matías Romero and Francisco Vargas, which had earned him criticism.

The road to a world title in lightweight, then, not only involves facing the champions Kambosos and Haney, but other fighters of proven hierarchy such as Vasyl Lomachenko or Ryan Garcia, who are looking for the same thing as him. With that level of opposition, betting solely on a knockout punch would be a huge planning error, so Pitbull will have to work a lot in the gym to refine his boxing.

Isaac Cruz, a pampered of Mexican fans

Due to his style of always seeking to go to the front, being willing to unleash a war against any rival, Isaac Cruz has become a darling of Mexican fans; something that not even Canelo Álvarez himself, the best pound for pound today, has achieved with such a high level of adherence. However, there were not a few among those Pitbull fans who raised doubts about whether he is really ready to fight for a world title in a division full of figures in the immediate future.