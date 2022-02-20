The Department of Health reports four deaths and 134 hospitalized by covid-19 | Agencies

The Department of Health today reported four additional deaths from covid-19, bringing the death toll to 4,082 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the vaccination status of the deceased, three were not vaccinated and one was vaccinated without his booster dose.

“The data reaffirms that the booster dose helps increase protection against covid-19,” the agency wrote on its social networks.

Meanwhile, 134 people are hospitalized, 19 patients less than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 126 adult and eight pediatric patients.





On the other hand, according to preliminary data from the BioPortal at 6:00 am, the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico is at 7.41%.





At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.