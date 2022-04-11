The desperation of those confined by covid in Shanghai

A video of the screams of the inhabitants of the city’s skyscrapers has created social alarm

The China National Health Commission confirmed this Monday the detection of 1,184 new coronavirus positives the day before -1,164 by local contagion-, in addition to 26,411 asymptomatic cases.

The provinces or cities with the highest number of cases of community transmission were Shanghai (east, 914), Jilin (northeast, 187), and Guangzhou (south, 19).

And it is precisely from Shanghai that he arrives this shocking video of inmates screaming from skyscrapers after spending more than twenty days locked up by order of the Chinese regime, which applies a severe policy of “zero tolerance” towards the new coronavirus. The country is going through a wave of outbreaks attributed to the omicron variant which is causing record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020.

health authorities They also reported today the detection of 26,411 asymptomatic cases, 26,345 of them local (the majority in Shanghai), although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

“The narrator worries that there are big problems. In Shanghainese dialect, it predicts that people won’t be able to hold out much longer. and anticipates that a tragedy can happen & rdquor ;, writes the renowned epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding providing an explanation of the images on his Twitter account.

residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

China rules out easing restrictions

Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities assure that “sprouts of the omicron variant should not be managed like a flu outbreak”. With this forcefulness spoke the head of the group of experts that leads the Chinese strategy to contain the covid, Liang Wanian, quoted today by the China Daily newspaper.

According to Liang, the fatality rate of the omicron variant is “higher than that of the flu” and “it is multiplied by a hundred in the case of those over 80 years of age.”

According to the expert, China’s “zero covid” policy -to which the authorities added the adjective “dynamic” under the premise of controlling transmission “quickly” and that the outbreaks have the lowest possible cost- “it continues to be the best option” for the country.

Omicron has returned China to the starting line in its particular “battle” against covid, with strong restrictions on mobility, closed borders to the outside and confinement of entire cities such as the Shanghai metropolis.

For his part, the expert in contagious diseases Zhang Wenghong He called for greater protection of vulnerable groups, especially the unvaccinated elderly, and also assured that ómicron is not simply a strong flu.

According to Zhang, the city of Shanghai, where more than 1,400 symptomatic cases and more than 25,000 asymptomatic cases were registered on Sunday, must focus on “containing the pandemic and cutting off infections” so that “normal life and production” can resume.

Related news

During the city lockdown there have been problems in access to medical care in hospitals, some of which are partially closed, which has caused the death of some people, such as a nurse who died of an asthma attack after not being treated at a medical center on March 23.