The director who despised María Celeste Arrarás

María Celeste Arrarás was at the head of successful programs such as “Primer Impacto” and “Al Rojo Vivo”, recently revealed the name of someone who made her life impossible in her career.

OTHER NEWS: Frida Sofía’s reaction after being disinherited by Alejandra Guzmán

Despite her success, not everything was rosy, the famous revealed a name that does not bring back good memories, apparently the person made her life hell, according to her own words.

Maria Celeste Arraras He shared these statements in his column that he has in People Magazine called “This is how I see it… Reflections of María Celeste”.

According to her, it happened in 1988. “I had only been on the air for three months as a presenter for Channel 41 in New York, when he came to the station and removed me from my position without even having seen me present the news because he wanted to bring his trusted presenter” , plot.

Maria Celeste She said that she suffered humiliation and contempt through this character because he treated her badly. But life took turns and she brought them face to face again when Maria Celeste was the star of Red Hot, at that time his name in the world of television was recognized internationally.

“I saw him among the sea of ​​reporters… in an instant, countless memories of all the times he, being my boss, had despised me, the times he had humiliated me and He had treated as if I were painted on the wall, “he said.

The day she saw him again “I was backstage in the Biltmore Hotel conference room with the presidents of NBC and Telemundo who were preparing to announce some big news to the press: that I had been hired as host and editorial chief of a new news magazine that would bear my name: Al Rojo Vivo with María Celeste”.

His name was Octavian and according to what he said, he appeared amid applause and congratulations:

“There I was, upstairs, celebrating my success and he was down there with a career practically canceled, Octavio was no longer news director for Channel 41, he had moved to Miami and worked as an editor for one of those supplements that come with the newspapers, which was definitely a drop in rank,” he said.

“With a shy smile he stood on end and from far below extended his hand to greet me, as I leaned over to shake it I remembered the prophetic words that my ex-husband Guillermo repeated to me at the time of Octavio’s mistreatment: ‘He’s going downhill, Mari. And you’re going uphill.'”

“I could have ignored him but that never crossed my mind. I had no desire to make him feel insignificant as he had made me feel, ‘Congratulations’ he said, ‘thanks for coming’ I replied with a sincere smile.

He then gave the lesson he learned from that episode:

“In life one should not harbor resentments. If I had wasted my time blaming Octavio for everything he did to me and feeling sorry for myself, I would not have been able to focus all my energies on achieving my professional goals that took me that day to that scene.”

After commenting that the next day the event was on the front pages of several newspapers, I said: “I imagined Octavio reading the article somewhere in the city. What an irony! Life goes around and certainly never ceases to surprise us. That confirmed that I had chosen the correct slogan for my new program: ‘Expect the unexpected’”.