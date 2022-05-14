The Discarded from Club América for the second leg of the quarterfinals against Puebla

Few hours left until the America club closing with a gold brooch their participation in the Second leg of the Clausura Tournament Quarterfinals 2022 of the MX League and therefore the table Ferdinand Ortiz He is already preparing to play his next duel against the Strip by Nicolás Larcamón, where the azulcremas will take to the pitch with the intention of sealing their pass to the next round and continuing a specific streak that has marked the Puebla.

The curious fact

Regarding the duel mentioned above, historical records indicate that when the Club Puebla tie the first leg, fail to advance to the next phase of the competition, so the sweet potato growers tend to stagnate in the first round. In addition, it is important to mention that this brand has been dragged from 1987.

The most recent statements

On the other hand, at the end of the match the first team manager, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz stated that although within Coapa there are various factors in favor of America, avoid falling into errors of confidence.

“We have to have the peace of mind to play at home, I’m not saying that the series is closed or open, but we have to be calm and understand the situation,” he said.

The bad news

However, in the last hours it was reported that the Eagles they will arrive at Colossus of Santa Ursula with 2 discarded, where the list is headed by Richard Sanchezwho during the Ida match suffered a muscular contraction and Federico Vinaselement that during the development of the same commitment, suffered a stomp by the player from Puebla John Paul Segoviawhich caused a suture in Viñas’ foot.

Because of this, it is said that Henry Martin could take Federico’s place, while Peter Aquinas He has a chance of relieving Sánchez. Finally, it is important to emphasize that this point and information has not been confirmed.