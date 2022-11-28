News

The dismantled “super drug cartel” in Europe that distributed a third of the continent’s cocaine

Spanish policeman standing in an apartment.

image source, EPA/Civil Guard

Caption,

Spanish police made 13 arrests earlier this month as part of the two-year investigation.

A “supercartel” of drugs.

The European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol, said Monday it had dismantled a huge criminal gang that controlled about a third of Europe’s cocaine supply.

During Operation Desert Light, 49 people were arrested in six European countries, police revealed.

Among those arrested is a British citizen, suspected of leading the cartel.

