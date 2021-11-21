The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard becomes a docu-series

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be the protagonist of a new docu-series in two episodes airing on Discovery + entitled Johnny vs. Amber, where the views of both actors will be shown. That after watching this documentary it is possible to definitively understand where the truth is about the dispute currently taking place between the actor of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean and ex-wife star of Aquaman? We hope so, especially since the series will not only contain the testimonies of the two actors’ lawyers but also the statements of some people very close to the ex couple, then giving space to completely unpublished audio films and video testimonies. In short, there will be a lot of meat on the fire to talk about (and to know).

In Johnny vs. Amber Depp will recount what he felt after discovering that Heard was (according to him) a Machiavellian liar capable of anything to keep her reputation intact; on the other hand, Amber will reveal that she was married to the man of her dreams who later revealed herself to be a violent person fed by drugs. According to the first advances it seems to be more than clear that neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard stayed in front of the Discovery + cameras, bringing to the surface everything they have been hatching for years and years, perhaps even during the period of their relationship (or for at least on the final), born in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary and resulted in a marriage in February 2015. The separation between the two actors, however, came only a year later, accompanied by the presentation of a restraining order for domestic violence by Heard of the confrontations of Depp. (with a lot of photographic evidence as testimony of the abuses suffered).

This is where the legal battle between the 58-year-old and his ex-wife begins, protagonists of a long diatribe that in 2017 saw the finalization the divorce between the two actors, with Amber getting $ 7 million in severance pay, which he had promised would be donated to some anti-violence organizations but which, to date, it seems to have never paid. Depp in turn sued Heard for libel after she wrote an editorial for the Washington Post on the survival of domestic violence within which the figure of the actor of Edward scissor hands it was painted in a very unflattering way. A story between Heard and Depp with numerous doubts to be clarified but that Johnny vs. Amber promises to unravel.

