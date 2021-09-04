The Dog Is Back, Start of Rise for the Dogecoin

The price of Dogecoin in recent weeks has not had a very positive trend; the crypto currency has seen continuous drops that have brought its price far below its all-time high. With the hype around meme coins fading, it’s no surprise that this was the case.

Now, however, it seems that the DOGE has returned to the top for a few days as it has seen the first real gains after several difficult weeks. Since opening last weekend, Il Dogecoin has seen a massive increase in its price. As is well known, the Dogecoin has been trying to hold above $ 0.20 for the whole of the past week and, following the long impulse on August 7, it appears to be back on track creating new bullish possibilities.