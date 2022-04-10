The double of Daniel Radcliffe who was left in a wheelchair after the scene in “Harry Potter”

Working as the person who does the stunts in movies is not an easy thing, as they have to play all the most daring shots. In addition, they need more preparation, such as having a good physique, knowing how to do certain stunts, among others.

Many times these scenes do not turn out as planned and can risk the life of the actor. This happened to David Holmes, the stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe, the protagonist of the “Harry Potter” saga.

For over nine years, David Holmes was doing the Radcliffe stunts. Holmes at that time was perfect for the role, since his height and build were similar to those of the protagonist. However, he never imagined that he would be seriously injured after doing a bad stunt.

In 2009, one of the latest movies, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” was being filmed, and Holmes was rehearsing a scene that had a stunt, but in doing so he fell badly and broke his neck, leaving him paralyzed in the chest. below.

Memories of “Harry Potter”

Holmes began playing Harry’s double when he was 17 years old. Because of his small stature, he was perfect to double for 11-year-old Daniel Radcliffe. During that time, they became good friends, and Holmes helped Radcliffe get into physical shape to handle stunts that required his face to appear on camera.

“We were at Alnwick Castle and there’s a scene where Harry has to hit a ball with a bat. As soon as Greg and I saw Dan swing the bat, he looked at me and said, ‘We’re going to have to work with him a little bit, you know?’ It was just the way Dan moved, you could see that he wouldn’t come from any kind of athletic background,” Holmes recalled to the “Deadline” medium.

The pair of actors continued to train hard and, little by little, Radcliffe was able to take on bigger challenges, such as that of the fourth film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, which involved a drop of 35 feet (10 meters). However, the most dangerous scenes were made by Holmes.

Life after the accident

Currently, David Holmes has a podcast called “Cunning Stunts” in which he shares the experiences he had in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga. Also, he denounces the lack of knowledge about actors who risk their lives for entertainment.

Each chapter has candid conversations about the risks inherent in the job and the stunt team who are in charge of mitigating the dangers.

“But at the same time, you shouldn’t go to work unless you’re willing to hope that there’s a chance it won’t go well, and you might not get a second take. I suffered the ultimate price for doing what I love, but I will always say: ‘I was a specialist, I went to work, I took that risk, I took that money,'” Holmes said in his podcast.

At the same time, he talks about the lack of knowledge that people have about these actors and mentions that they should be given more credit.

Recording the podcast has been Holmes’s way of letting off steam, since, as he says, his disability is a full-time job because he is constantly changing neurologically. Furthermore, he states that as the chapters of his show progress, his spinal cord injury has worsened.

“There are people who live much worse in this world right now. So I consider myself very lucky,” Holmes concluded.