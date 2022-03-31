The end of an era: The Walking Dead definitively ended its filming

the era of The Walking Dead It is getting closer to its end every day. Although there is still some time left for fans to meet the last chapter of this popular zombie bet, this week it was confirmed that the series based on the Robert Kirkman comic has already finished filming its final chapter.

Through social networks, different members of the cast and crew confirmed that On March 30, the last episode of The Walking Dead was recorded.

“That’s it. 11 seasons, 12 years. He had never been so beat up and it was an absolute stunner. Thank you to everyone who took this journey with us and what a journey it was.” wrote Norman Reedus, the actor behind Daryl Dixon on his Instagram account.

All while Angela Kang, the showrunner of The Walking Dead shared a video with Lauren Cohan, the actress behind Maggie, and wrote: “Last day of filming for The Walking Dead. Thanks to everyone who sent well wishes to those of us working on the show today. It has been an incredible journey.”

And for his part, Cohan pointed out: “I don’t have the words at this moment, but I want to raise my glass for the team of The Walking Dead. Thanks. 11 seasons My heart is full.”

From the creative team of the series, the screenwriter LaToya Morgan also made a tweet about it and last Wednesday wrote: “One last time… much love to my loving The Walking Dead family on the last day of filming! What an incredible 12 year run. Always honored to be a part of this wonderful group of gifted human beings.”

The last episode of The Walking Dead It will be directed by Greg Nicotero, who commanded several chapters of this bet that started in 2010 and said goodbye to the program with a video with Norman Reedus.

And for the avoidance of doubt, the official account of The Walking Dead on Twitter also confirmed that the filming of the series has definitely ended.

“Today (March 30) is the big day! The shooting of The Walking Dead is coming to an end. It’s been an amazing 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic day off The Walking Dead family forever! they pointed out

The third and final batch of episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead it will come this year. And, while that will be the end of the main series, this world will continue with spin-offs of Negan and Maggie, Carol and Darly and even an anthology series in addition to Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.