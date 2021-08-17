the escape from China and Canada’s “Emotional Game”

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin mining in China has undergone a decisive and progressive repression, so much so that crypto investors have scrambled to find an alternative solution.

Among the first destinations taken into consideration were Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan, but today all the attention seems to be focused on North America.

The states of Texas and Wyoming also openly invited Chinese miners to move to North America and Canada.

But why so much collaborative spirit? According to reports from the officials of the major mining companies: Hut8 and Bitminig, the demand for Bitcoin mining in North America is lacking.

Therefore, acquiring Chinese miners would be a great way to rebalance the supply of an off-scale mining farm and contribute to the aggressive expansion of their new bases in Canada.

Bitcoin Mining: The Point of the Situation

Before analyzing the current situation, let’s take a step back and reiterate what Bitcoin mining is. It is a exchange system which provides that in the face of the transfer of space or the computing power of your PC, for example, you will be rewarded with payment in Bitcoin.

After China, the United States and Canada are the second and third largest electricity producers in the world, respectively. These are therefore 2 locations suitable for developing the infrastructures and acquiring the gigawatts of power required for mining farm operations.

Right now the major mining companies are expanding: Bitminig is building infrastructure in Quebec, while Hut8 has chosen Alberta as its mining base.

The current state of affairs therefore suggests that it is a feasible undertaking, but that doesn’t mean it’s also easy. First of all, it is not certain that the demands of Chinese miners can be met quickly.

Second then, the emotional play by Canada, which threatens the possibility of banning this type of operation for the future and which makes everything a little more uncertain.

Final Notes

Even six Japanese miners declare themselves ready to go, it could take months before the structures are actually ready to go.

Add to this the emotional game set up by the government of Canada. That at least for the moment gives no certainty about new and favorable regulations about Bitcoin mining for the future.

The regulatory evolution and the management of mining will certainly have an impact in the long term, but in the short term it does not jeopardize the convenience of investing in Bitcoin.

This means that the best way to invest in Bitcoin today and for the future, must be a solution capable of protecting even in the event that the Canadian authorities prohibit Bitcoin mining.

