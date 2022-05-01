Entertainment

The essential films to see about Labor Day

Today, Sunday May 1 is the day of the worker. A day-to-day position that has been reflected in different works throughout the history of the seventh art. Next, we will review a whole series of essential films to see about Labor Day:

‘Bike Thief’

labor day
‘Bicycle Thief’ (Produzioni De Sica)

Vittorio De Sica I create one of the masterpieces of Italian neorealism and incidentally, one of the best films in history. In post war romeAntonio manages to support his family thanks to his work, pasting posters with his bicycle around the city. On his first day his vehicle is stolen, making it impossible for him to carry out his work and therefore feed his own. Accompanied by one of his sons, will try to recover it by all means.

‘Mondays in the sun’

labor day
‘Mondays in the sun’ (Mediapro)

Before we are amazed with the good bossFernando León de Aranoa signed in 2022 and with the crisis as a backdrop, the life of some unemployed affected by technological reconversion. Javier Bardem, Luis Tosar, Jose Angel Egido and other famous faces on the Spanish scene shine in a story that managed to take 5 Goya Awards and the Golden Shell at the San Sebastian Festival. An essential Spanish film to see on Labor Day.

‘A good recipe’

‘A Good Recipe’ (3 Arts Entertainment)

Steve Knight (Peaky Blinders, loke) wrote this story about a prestigious chef who loses his old job because of his sour character. After a while of inactivity, he reopens the restaurant with a new team to get three Michelin stars. It stars Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller. However, they are not the only familiar faces; Omar Sy, Daniel Brühl, Uma Thurman, Emma Thompson, and Alicia Vikander make up the rest of the cast.

‘Modern times’

‘Modern Times’ (United artist)

Chaplin’s silent film is a satire on the industrial revolution and the mechanisms that manage to make the worker one more gear in the cold and mechanized process of the industry.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (Fox 2000 Pictures)

Starting a new job is never easy, especially if your boss is Meryl Streep covering the director of Vogue, Anna Wintour. Comedy, drama and an immense Anne Hathaway recreate this story that received unanimous applause from critics. Never has a film recreated the ins and outs of a fashion editorial so well, through wonderfully constructed characters.

