the excuses you should not believe

Both women and men They use different gadgets to cheat on their partners. In the face of infidelity in a relationship, there are examples to identify excuses and realize the lies, or avoid saying them.

The last thing has been the bad drink suffered by Tamara Falco and it is that, after on Thursday she announced, totally in love, that she was marrying Inigo Onieva The alarms went off when some images of the fiancé kissing another woman were made public.

Fortunately or unfortunately, most of the time the excuses that an unfaithful person makes are quite predictable and in most cases they give themselves away when they go on a date with someone other than their partner.

Infidelity is a web of lies in which the unfaithful not only cheats on his partner, but on many other people; many people who are part of someone else’s game, a game in which excuses and pretexts are present to be saved and get away with it.

Work late or go out with friends They are usually the most used, mainly because they are the two most common situations and do not generate so many doubts.

In addition, both excuses allow you to spend more time away from home compared to others such as going to the gym or taking a work trip.

Go to the gym is another of the great excuses. We know that taking care of yourself is fine, but let’s be honest, we are not a strength machine or personal trainers to be in the gym half a day or more than three hours.

The gym alibi is sometimes symbolic of seeing someone else, either there or elsewhere.

Go to the supermarket It seems like an act of kindness and commitment, but sometimes if your partner comes back after hours at the supermarket with two bags or four products, consider that the supermarket has not been the only one of their visits.

Infidels to the fore

-Inigo Onieva: He has made excuses for three days: he said that the images were from 2019 and are from two weeks ago. It was at the electronic music festival Burning Man, which is held in the United States and which actually took place two weeks ago.

-Adam Levine: The leader of Maroon 5 made his infidelity public after being publicly accused by the person with whom he was unfaithful. After that, he only said that he “had crossed the line and that he was sorry”, without going into details.

-Justin Timberlake: was discovered through photos of a paparazzi to which the singer later blamed having “played dirty”, in addition to making an excuse for alcohol.

-Taylor Swift: in numerous songs he has made his infidelities clear. Although she is not known with whom, she has stated that she was… and on more than one occasion.

-Kristen Stewart: confirmed the rumors that he was unfaithful to his partner Robert Pattinson with the director of his film Snowwhite and the legend of the hunterRupert Sanders, after seeing them embraced.

-Amber Heard: He was unfaithful to Johnny Depp with James Franco. So she admitted it in the trial that took place a few months ago, where she explained that it was days before the divorce and that it was motivated by being very hurt, in addition to the fact that he was her friend and that he lived near her.

Examples exist in real life and on screen, as there are many forms of infidelity. In this way, the cinema has reflected many of them:

Husbands and Wives Woody Allen: If he is really cheating on you, he will start to get nervous and stutter as soon as you ask him something as basic as how his work went. This is reflected in a scene from the film.

America’s Sweethearts by Joe Roth: sometimes “everything is going well and now better” is an excuse. Showing that your partner loves you more than ever is an example that something is being covered up.

Love Actually by Richard Curtis: when Emma Thomson realizes that her husband is unfaithful when she opens a drawer and sees a gift that was not for her.

Sometimes just a pretext and the certainty that the partner is being unfaithful is enough to send him away, because a relationship in which there is no trust or fidelity does not have to continue.

Sometimes the best solution before being unfaithful is communication, and it is necessary for a couple to face things for both good and bad.

If it’s already too late, too you can be brave and tell your partner that you are being unfaithful. If it is already too late and you are the affected party, you can also think that if that person has been unfaithful to you, it is really not worth being with him or her.

