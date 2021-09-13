The Expendables 4: Andy Garcia joins the cast

Cuban actor Andy Garcia will join Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Megan Fox, filming kicks off in October.

Andy Garcia joined the team of The Expendables 4, Lionsgate and Millennium Media franchise action. The actor will join Sylvester Stallone and other veterans of the cast which includes Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture as well as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa.

Locarno 2015: a smiling Andy Garcia

Stuntman and director Scott Waugh will direct the fourth installment of the successful franchise which will go into production in October.

Spenser Cohen signed the revised script by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. At the moment the details are top secret, but we know that the plot will focus on the return of veteran mercenaries on a new mission.

The Hollywood Reporter anticipates that Andy Garcia will play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Mercenaries on their perilous mission.

Jason Statham is among the producers of The Expendables 4 with Kevin King Templeton, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger.

Andy Garcia prepares to shoot a new remake of The Father of the Bride, where he plays the lead role of the father of a family struggling with his daughter’s wedding. The actor is also a producer on the film Warner.