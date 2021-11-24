“The experience of proximity medicine cannot end in January”

On January 31, 2022, the national state of emergency for the Covid-19 pandemic will cease. And after 12 months, by law, it cannot be renewed. But politics and institutions would already be working to understand how to maintain the levels of assistance that until now have been offered in the hubs and territorial centers for vaccinations and screening. “I cannot make predictions but I can tell you that the experience achieved in recent months cannot die with a bureaucratic deadline”, says Renato Costa, commissioner for the Covid emergency in Palermo.

In particular, there are thousands of workers at risk, with collaboration or fixed-term contracts, whose wages depend on the resources allocated by Rome to tackle the pandemic. What will happen to them when the state of emergency, with related budget chapters, can no longer be renewed? “People cannot be deprived of the extraordinary assistance they have received in recent months thanks to proximity medicine that we have been able to achieve using extraordinary professionals, such as administrative staff, computer scientists, statisticians, social workers, technicians for the prevention: a series of people who have set in motion an activity that in my opinion is difficult to dismantle. We have had the opportunity to assist – continues Costa -, even in the most disparate conditions, all the patients who have asked us. we did it in a completely new and different way, not the way we used to. “

In the meantime, however, among the priorities of Commissioner Costa, and his counterparts in the rest of Sicily, there is that of reorganizing the system of vaccination centers, starting with the hospital ones, which for days have been in the balance between opening and the closure. “The Region simply reminded us that we need to do two things, which I agree with – explains Costa. – One is to contain expenses as much as possible and therefore invite the hospitals that have vaccination centers to try to reduce the additional benefits, which in any case are an exaggerated cost. The second thing, perhaps even more important, is to reorganize all our doctors to try to guarantee adequate levels of care even for patients with non-Covid diseases and diagnoses. Because it is true that we are facing a pandemic but let’s not forget that we also have a backlog from a non-Covid point of view and therefore hospitals will also need to reorganize in this direction. at the forefront of diagnostic activity but other doctors and above all not making use of additional services but working internally or working hours it is right that they continue to contribute to the vaccination campaign “.