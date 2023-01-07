The Faculty of Medicine awards 137 social service positions to medical interns – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, delivered 137 Social Service positions to intern doctors who will begin to function in the workplace, seeking the well-being of the Chihuahuan population.

Said event was carried out by the Secretary of Extension and Diffusion of the Academic Unit, as well as the Faculty of Medicine.

The Social Service places are distributed according to the average of each of the interns and on this occasion the Secretary of Health granted 20 spaces, IMSS Well-being 22, IMSS Ordinary 11, Linking and research programs 81 places and the Military Hospital 3

It will be from February 1, 2023 and until January 2024 when they begin to work in various parts of the state, consolidating their knowledge, skills and attitudes, through the development of activities at a first level of care, public health and epidemiology. for the benefit of the community.

As representatives of the State Health Services, Juan Manuel Granillo Saláis, Director of Quality and Health Education in Chihuahua, and Francisca Virginia Rivera Rodríguez, Assistant Director of Education, were present.

On behalf of the IMSS, Martha Alejandra Maldonado Burgos, Coordinator of Planning and Institutional Liaison, and María de Lourdes Hernández Moreno, Delegational Coordinator of health education, IMSS well-being Chihuahua, were present.

For her part, Julieta Juárez Cienfuegos, in charge of the social service program at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Ana Karen Navarro Acosta, Secretary of Extension and Diffusion, attended as heads of university and outreach programs.

It should be noted that the objective of the social service in the Faculty of Medicine is to Contribute to the conservation of the population’s health, providing professional and quality services through public sector establishments, in the fields of health promotion. , prevention and cure of diseases rehabilitation and research.

The medical intern is considered a professional who, although still in the process of training, is capable of providing an organized and quality service to society, thereby ensuring that each citizen asserts their right to health.