The Fantastic 4- Everything we know so far about the MCU movie





The Fantastic Four movie is in the development phase, as Kevin Feige confirmed that a new version of the story will be part of the MCU. The original news was confirmed during the Phase 4 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. At the time, Marvel’s CEO confirmed that Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm would be joining the team.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There have been many film versions of Fantastic Four, so far, including the 2005 and 2007 ones starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. There was even a more recent reboot in 2017 starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan. However, due to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, the remake will mark the first time these superheroes have been part of the broader MCU.

Although there have been few details since it was announced, there have been some updates in recent months. Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts, who was initially slated to direct the Fantastic Four movie, has confirmed he has stepped down. And then there was an interesting cameo in Doctor Strange 2, which could indicate that the cast is moving on. So while we wait for more information, here’s everything we know so far about the next Marvel movie.

The Fantastic Four: release date

So far, the Fantastic Four movie does not have a release date. Marvel announced it was in development back in 2019. But, since there hasn’t been a confirmation from the director and cast, we might have to wait a while. Release dates for many of Marvel’s Phase 4 movies have been confirmed as mid-2023, and Fantastic Four isn’t among them. Therefore, it is very likely that the film will have a later release date. We will keep you updated when we know the official date.

Fantastic Four: Plot

Marvel has not yet confirmed the plot of the Fantastic Four. Yeah, we know the basic premise they could be based on from the comics and the team’s origin story. For those who don’t know, the quartet gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays on a science mission in outer space.

This origin story has shaped the premise in previous adaptations; so Marvel may take a different approach for the next film. Additionally, the studio often eschews traditional storylines in its MCU movies. And, since The Fantastic Four debuted in 1961, there are plenty of other directions they could go. There are also plenty of villains the film could introduce, including Namor, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom and KI’rt. These four superheroes have also had run-ins with Ronan “The Accuser”; who was played by Lee Pace in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cast

The cast for Fantastic Four has yet to be confirmed, despite many rumours. Even Marvel has not announced if any of the previous actors will return to their role for the next film. As soon as the distribution of the tape is confirmed, we will inform you. But in the meantime, we’ve rounded up everything that is currently known about the main characters: Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

Who will play Reed Richards?

Reed Richards, better known as “Mr. Fantastic”, is one of the founding members of The Fantastic Four. He is known to be one of the most intelligent scientists in the world, with knowledge in engineering, extraterrestrial biology, chemistry and physics; What is his superpower? He has great stretching skills. So who could play the smartest man in Marvel?

We’re going to get into major spoiler territory. But those who have already seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness know that John Krasinski appears as Richards. He was part of the Illuminati, a group of superheroes tasked with making decisions that will impact the multiverse. Accompanied by Anson Mount’s Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, he was part of the group judging the behavior of Stephen Strange’s multiverse ( Benedict Cumberbatch).

He appeared in his classic blue suit with the Fantastic Four logo and was described as “the smartest man alive.” Richards even mentioned his wife (which we think is Sue Storm) and his children. However, there is a problem: he was brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), within minutes of his appearance.

So it’s pretty hard to speculate on whether Krasinski will play Richards in the future. Sure, this is the multiverse we’re talking about, so it’s possible to see another version of the character on Earth 616. But we still don’t know if this will be the protagonist of the Fantastic Four movie and if he will look like Krasinski. While the variants of Doctor Strange were the same as him, in both Loki and Spider-Man, the characters were played by different people. All that said, if we were to bet, we think Krasinksi is going to return. He is about one of the favorite actors of the fans and a Hollywood star; so it would be a surprise if this was the last time we see him dressed as Richards.

Mr. Fantastic” has been played by two other actors: Ioan Gruffud and Miles Teller. Gruffudd has already ruled out returning to the role and said that he would prefer to return as a villain. Instead, Teller was more hesitant, telling ComicBook that he wouldn’t mind going back to the world of superheroes:

“I think those characters in the film adaptations, in the series, have come a long way. And I think they’ve really, you know, started to delve into the complexity of these characters.”

Who will play Sue Storm?

Sue Storm is the Invisible Woman, another founding member of the Fantastic Four and the wife of Mr. Fantastic. After being exposed to cosmic radiation, she is gifted with the power to be invisible, as well as being able to create force fields. In the previous films, Jessica Alba and Kate Mara played the character. However, none of them have shared their desire to return to the role.

Fans have speculated whether Emily Blunt, who is Krasinski’s real-life wife, could play this role. It is very frustrating that she had to turn down the role of Black Widow due to scheduling conflicts, which was later played by Scarlett Johansson. And Emily and Krasinski have already worked together on screen, having appeared in the A Quiet Place movies. However, Blunt said that the rumors are only based on the wishes of the fans. In 2020, she said on The Howard Stern Show, “That’s a fan casting. No one has received a call. That’s just what people say.”

Who will play Johnny Storm?

Johnny Storm is Sue’s younger brother, who was also exposed to cosmic radiation on the mission. He develops the power to turn his body into a state of fire, similar to plasma. There have been no rumors about the choice of actor for this character.

In the past, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan played Johnny Storm. It is very unlikely that we will see Evans return to the role of Human Torch, after having personified the beloved Captain America. And Jordan also appeared in the MCU with a new character, when he played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. So we expect a new actor for the role.

Who will play Ben Grimm?

Ben Grimm was an astronaut who teamed up with his best friend, Richards, to go on a journey into space. However, his body had an extreme reaction to cosmic radiation, becoming The Thing; a super strong monster that looks like a rock.

Michael Chiklis played La Mole in the 3005 and 2007 versions; while Jamie Bell took the role in 2015. Neither actor expects to return to the role, but Chiklis had some advice for whoever succeeds him. In an interview with Screen Rant, he said that they should “CGI” their suits. And he added: “The locker room was something else, but it was still a pretty amazing experience.”

Who will direct the Fantastic Four?

When Fantastic Four was announced, Marvel signed Jon Watts to direct the film. American film director, behind the successful Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland as Peter Parker. However, he confirmed that he has stepped aside from doing another superhero movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Making three Spider-Man movies was an incredible and life-changing experience. I will be eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I look forward to working together again, and I can’t wait to see the incredible vision of the Fantastic Four brought to life.”

There are no details yet on who will take the director’s chair. But some fans have been wondering if Krasinski could be involved. The actor has already worked as a director and has earned much praise from critics.



