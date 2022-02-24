The film “Presencias” starring Yalitza Aparicio, will premiere on the new VIX platform

presences, The second film in the professional career of Yalitza Aparicio will be the great attraction of the new VIX platform that will start on March 31 exclusively for the countries of Mexico and the United States. What is not known is whether the film will have its exclusive premiere on the digital platform created by Televisa and Univisión, or it will be in a hybrid way, as is customary for some Mexican films.

This is how the actress originally from Oaxaca will once again show her talent before the cameras in this new film that was directed by Luis Mandoki and whose filming took place in the town of Tlalpujahua, Michoacán, where the presence of Yalitza summoned hundreds of locals to meet her.

In a preview of the programming that this streaming platform will have, it was announced that the film is part of the content that it will offer exclusively for people who purchase the entertainment service, which will have a free offer, as well as another monthly payment. presences, It also had in the star cast Damián Alcázar and Alberto Ammann, as well as the actress Cher Constantine, among others. The story was written by Luis Mandoki, a filmmaker who over the years has been characterized by having a solid career as a filmmaker where films such as Gaby, a true story, which earned him nominations for the Oscar and the Golden Globes; message in a bottle, starring Kevin Costner and Paul Newman; traped, with Charlize Theron, Kevin Bacon and Dakota Fanning and The precocious and brief life of Sabina Rivas, which earned him the Silver Goddess for Best Director. In case there is a simultaneous release of presences Both in cinema and on the new digital platform, Yalitza Aparicio will become the first protagonist of two stories that are released in both (cinema and streaming), as we remember that her first protagonist, Rome, by Alfonso Cuarón, had been in theaters for a few days and immediately began its screening on Netflix, being a film that was seen by millions of people around the world. presences, tells the story of a man who, in order to grieve for the loss of his wife, decides to return to the small town where he grew up, but during his stay there strange events begin to happen for which he cannot find any explanation.

This is how Yalitza Aparicio will once again give something to talk about in the cinema, precisely in her second film, which is expected to also have a performance that pleases her millions of followers, which she has all over the world and especially in Mexico. .