News

The filming of the live action of Cinderella with Camila Cabello resumes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The singer and cast are back on set after the stop due to the Coronavirus pandemic

ROME – The filming of “Cinderella”, the live action that will feature protagonists Camila Cabello in the role of the protagonist and Idina Menzel in those of the stepmother. The set had to close its doors last March, a bit like what happened to all the productions of 2020. In these days, the crew has reunited, as evidenced by a shot by director Kay Cannon, posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

@shanny.mc for the win! Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, @camila_cabello & her NOT evil stepmother, @idinamenzel (there are no villains in this movie. ❤️) @cinderellamovieofficial #cinderella #director #writer #filmmaking #jokesandsongs

A post shared by Kay Cannon (@kaykaycannon) on:

“Cinderella”, Camila’s first starring film, was supposed to arrive at the cinema in February 2021 but in all probability the release date will be postponed. The film, written and produced by the conductor James Corden, it will not be, however, the usual live action. Music will be the protagonist as much as the actors. The film is, in fact, will have much the form of the musical.

In the cast, next to Cabello (in her debut as an actress) and Menzel, we will find Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

First images of Camila Cabello in Kay Cannon’s live-action Cinderella which also stars James Corden, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney & Billy Porter as a gender neutral Fairy Godmother. The film will take on a “feminist twist” & will be released on February 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/afHiSUMMtv

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 27, 2020

2020-09-29T13:08:10+02:00

2020-09-29T13:12:28+02:00





Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

450
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
421
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
411
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
359
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
330
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
319
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
316
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
308
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
304
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
288
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top