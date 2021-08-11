The filming of the live action of Cinderella with Camila Cabello resumes

ROME – The filming of “Cinderella”, the live action that will feature protagonists Camila Cabello in the role of the protagonist and Idina Menzel in those of the stepmother. The set had to close its doors last March, a bit like what happened to all the productions of 2020. In these days, the crew has reunited, as evidenced by a shot by director Kay Cannon, posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram @shanny.mc for the win! Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, @camila_cabello & her NOT evil stepmother, @idinamenzel (there are no villains in this movie. ❤️) @cinderellamovieofficial #cinderella #director #writer #filmmaking #jokesandsongs A post shared by Kay Cannon (@kaykaycannon) on: Sep 27, 2020 at 3:07 am PDT

“Cinderella”, Camila’s first starring film, was supposed to arrive at the cinema in February 2021 but in all probability the release date will be postponed. The film, written and produced by the conductor James Corden, it will not be, however, the usual live action. Music will be the protagonist as much as the actors. The film is, in fact, will have much the form of the musical.

In the cast, next to Cabello (in her debut as an actress) and Menzel, we will find Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.