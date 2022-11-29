the Filmoteca honors the British producer

Culture of the Generalitat, through the Valencian Institute of Culture, presents a cycle of fifteen films dedicated to British producer Jeremy Thomas at the Filmoteca de València. This can be seen from tomorrow, November 30, until January 8, 2023.

Since last September, this retrospective, organized in collaboration with the BCN Film Fest, has also been screened as part of the ‘On the Big Screen’ cycle of the IVC Film Library in the Auditorium of the Universitat Jaume I in Castelló.

Who is Jeremy Thomas?

British producer Jeremy Thomas (London, 1949) is behind some of the best films of the last four decades. From his work as an independent producer, outside the gears of Hollywood, Thomas has raised essential titles in the history of modern cinema. Works like ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence’, ‘The Last Emperor’, ‘The Sheltering Sky’ or ‘Crash’ are his authorship. In these films the two aspects that underlie his way of working are preserved: artistic ambition and commercial aspiration.

The list of directors with whom he has collaborated, such as Nagisha Ôshima, Bernardo Bertolucci, David Cronenberg, Jonathan Glazer, Volker Schlöndorff, Jim Jarmusch and Terry Gilliam, and the successes achieved prove that he has always kept this dual vision in mind throughout his career. . In addition, he has always launched projects that have interested him from a personal point of view.

This cycle on the long career of Jeremy Thomas is intended to be a vindication of the importance of producers in the process of creating films, of the role of the producer as a filmmaker.

The cycle will close on Sunday, January 8, at 6:00 p.m. That day the Film Library will screen ‘Only Lovers Survive’ (2013), directed by Jim Jarmusch. A film starring Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska and John Hurt. The film is Jarmusch’s original take on the vampire horror genre.