the Fire TV Stick 4K Max dongle costs almost half

The Black Friday it is always the best opportunity to buy the products Amazon: the world’s largest ecommerce platform always uses Black Friday week to “push“your Alexa-compatible hardware devices as much as possible, with discounts and offers really important.









That’s just what’s happening right now with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the last among the HDMI sticks of Amazon, as well as the most powerful of all. The suffix Max, in fact, indicates the decisive increase in power compared to the previous Fire TV 4K “standard“, Made possible by new hardware integrated into the next generation device. That Amazon points a lot on this key is immediately noticeable from the price: 64.99 euros. Not only is it not a high price, but it is just $ 5 higher than the price of the regular Fire TV 4K. Now, however, the confirmation arrives: it Discount on the model “Max“is really massive.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: technical characteristics

Compared to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K the Max offers the 40% more power, thanks to a new chip and numerous optimizations. The WiFi 6then, it guarantees a robust and fast connection to the home router (especially if the router is also WiFi 6).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is capable of playing content 4K with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 + and audio Dolby Atmos and inherits from the previous models the compatibility with all streaming app, from Netflix to YouTube, from Disney + to NOW, DAZN, Mediaset Infinity and RaiPlay as well as, but it is obvious, Amazon Prime Video.

Then there is the complete integration with the ecosystem Amazon Alexa: we can use the Fire TV 4K Max, for example, to see images from an IP camera on the TV and, among other things, also with the function Picture in Picture (PiP).

Finally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also included in the package Alexa remote last generation.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the Black Friday offer

As already mentioned, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max already has a very good list price: 64.99 euros. For the duration of Black Friday, however, it will cost much less: only 38.99 euros (-26 euros, -40%). It is a good time to buy it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – 4K HDMI Streaming Stick – Model 2021