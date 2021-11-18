Tech

the Fire TV Stick 4K Max dongle costs almost half

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read

The Black Friday it is always the best opportunity to buy the products Amazon: the world’s largest ecommerce platform always uses Black Friday week to “push“your Alexa-compatible hardware devices as much as possible, with discounts and offers really important.


That’s just what’s happening right now with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the last among the HDMI sticks of Amazon, as well as the most powerful of all. The suffix Max, in fact, indicates the decisive increase in power compared to the previous Fire TV 4K “standard“, Made possible by new hardware integrated into the next generation device. That Amazon points a lot on this key is immediately noticeable from the price: 64.99 euros. Not only is it not a high price, but it is just $ 5 higher than the price of the regular Fire TV 4K. Now, however, the confirmation arrives: it Discount on the model “Max“is really massive.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: technical characteristics

Compared to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K the Max offers the 40% more power, thanks to a new chip and numerous optimizations. The WiFi 6then, it guarantees a robust and fast connection to the home router (especially if the router is also WiFi 6).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is capable of playing content 4K with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 + and audio Dolby Atmos and inherits from the previous models the compatibility with all streaming app, from Netflix to YouTube, from Disney + to NOW, DAZN, Mediaset Infinity and RaiPlay as well as, but it is obvious, Amazon Prime Video.

Then there is the complete integration with the ecosystem Amazon Alexa: we can use the Fire TV 4K Max, for example, to see images from an IP camera on the TV and, among other things, also with the function Picture in Picture (PiP).

Finally, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also included in the package Alexa remote last generation.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the Black Friday offer

As already mentioned, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max already has a very good list price: 64.99 euros. For the duration of Black Friday, however, it will cost much less: only 38.99 euros (-26 euros, -40%). It is a good time to buy it.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max & # 8211; 4K HDMI streaming key & # 8211; Model 2021

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – 4K HDMI Streaming Stick – Model 2021

Italiaonline presents products and services that can be purchased online on Amazon and / or on other e-commerce. In case of purchase through one of the links on the page, Italiaonline could receive a commission from Amazon or from the other e-commerce companies mentioned. The prices and availability of products are not updated in real time and may vary over time: it is therefore always necessary to check availability and price on Amazon and / or on other e-commerce mentioned.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 38 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The new Fortnite free for a short time, redeem it here

1 week ago

Insomniac has made cuts to the final boss to avoid the crunch – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Amazon offers: in 7 objects a taste of black friday for everyone

1 week ago

Everyday Black Friday Euronics, tomorrow 25% discount on a 15-inch PC

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button