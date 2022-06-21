The first photograph of the footballer and the young woman with whom he would have been unfaithful to Shakira comes to light

As a result of this controversial decision, the Spanish media began to investigate the true reasons for the breakup between the two and everything indicates that a 22-year-old girl was the alleged perpetrator.

Two weeks ago, Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised the world of music and sports after announcing their separation in the midst of endless rumors about the possible infidelity of the Spanish footballer.

According to journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, the woman with whom Gerard Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira is “a 22-year-old woman, blonde, student and event hostess”whom he has been seeing for several months.

Until now, the identity of this young woman remains a mystery, but during this weekend The first image of Piqué and the woman with whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira was leaked.

Last June 15, the FC Barcelona footballer traveled to Stockholm, Sweden, to attend an event to which he was invited as the CEO of his own companywhich is dedicated to developing sports projects.

Nevertheless, Gerard Piqué took advantage of this trip to enjoy the Swedish nightlife and met the mysterious young woman with whom, according to the Spanish press, He has had an affair for several months.

Piqué and his new blonde in a Stockholm Pub pic.twitter.com/NbdJz5EJPg – Julio @𝕿𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖌𝖗𝖆𝖋𝖎𝖆01🇪🇦🇺🇦 (@Telegrafia01) June 20, 2022

Being a public event, the Spanish central defender wore a hood to avoid being recognized, although the cameras of the people present captured some images in which he is seen with the young blonde.

This party in Stockholm began a new stage in the life of Gerard Piqué and the soccer player celebrated it as usual, with an extravagant event featuring electronic music, a stage on the water and giant flares.