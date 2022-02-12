The first renewable energy community was born in Lombardy. In Turano Lodigiano, a small town of just over 1500 inhabitants, two photovoltaic systems of 34 kW and 13 kW each will be installed, which will make it possible to produce, exchange and sell 100% green energy. The energy community is made up of 9 families – soon they will rise to 23 -, 1 parish and 9 municipal users, gathered in the free association called Solisca. It all began in 2020 – shortly after the signing of the decree that gave the green light to the experimentation of renewable energy communities (REC) -, on the initiative of the municipal administration and the digital energy company Sorgenia, with the idea of ​​creating five photovoltaic systems worth 70 thousand euros. In addition to the two that will actually feed Solisca, another 3 would have been installed in the post office, in the civil protection headquarters and in the canteen of the neighboring village Bertonico. Currently, however, two plants are planned on the covered areas of the sports field and the gymnasium of Turano Lodigiano, with an energy capacity of about 50 thousand kilowatts a year.

The entire process will be managed by a digital platform, which will record production and consumption data – certified by blockchain technology -, power flows, energy exchanges – produced, withdrawn, shared – and savings on the bill in real time. The members of the community will be provided with an energy profile which they can access through an app, to receive advice on the use of the energy produced and exchanged and to obtain even greater savings and efficiency. Furthermore, the digital platform will make it possible to have some environmental sustainability indicators under control, such as those relating to carbon dioxide emissions avoided and the number of equivalent trees planted. Finally, users will be invited to adopt more conscious and sustainable consumption behaviors, through gamification initiatives.

The model adopted in the Municipality of Lodi not only connects innovation, sustainability and sharing at the service of the energy transition, but also transforms energy consumers, from simple bill payers to aware and active subjects. For this reason, Sorgenia’s intention is to replicate it in the near future, with the creation of other renewable energy communities to increasingly safeguard the environment and generate energy savings.

[di Eugenia Greco]