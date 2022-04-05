the first robot that makes hamburgers

Would you eat a hamburger made by a machine? RoboBurger thinks a lot of people do. Unlike traditional vending machines, which offer coffee, snacks or previously prepared meals, the creation of this company is presented as “fully autonomous and intelligent robotic chef” capable of carrying out all the processes necessary to make a hamburger at the moment.

The “robotic chef” hides behind a 3.6 square meter metal box. Inside it there is a refrigerator to store the hamburgers, an automatic griddle to cook them, containers with different sauces and a self-cleaning system. According to the company, this system is ideal for 24-hour operation in airports, shopping malls, universities and military bases.

How to prepare the hamburger

As we can see in the video, the machine has a touch screen on the front. Customers order and pay by card through it and then the robot, without external help, is responsible for making the hamburger in five steps. First, he grills the meat, heats the bun, adds sauces and cheese, places the burger between the buns, and “dispenses” it to the user.

Although RoboBurger works autonomously and only needs to be connected to a traditional plug, it requires a person to work “behind the scenes”. Your task is to make sure everything is working properly and to reload the machine when the ingredients start to run out.

The price per burger is $6.99. The company claims to use the “best” ingredients possible, including Angus beef, Wisconsin cheddar cheese and fresh bread from a local bakery. the machine too has a security system that protects customers if something goes wrong.

For example, if the fridge stops working due to a power outage, RoboBurger won’t sell another burger until someone has verified that the ingredients are OK or has replaced them. Will we see how these types of machines become popular? The first, for now, has started operating in a shopping center in New Jersey.

