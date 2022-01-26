The first traces of an ocean beneath the surface of the small moon Mimas

A recent study by Alyssa Rose Rhoden, a geophysicist at the Southern Research Institute, and Matthew E. Walker, a researcher at the Planetary Science Institute, showed the possibility that Mimas is hiding an ocean beneath its surface. Although this moon of Saturn does not reveal any signs of geological activity, some measurements made by the Cassini mission show a libration of the satellite. This oscillation could be explained by the presence of an ocean of water under a shell of ice that is 24-31 km thick.

The warming of an inert moon

With libration we mean the oscillation of a body around its axis of rotation due to the characteristics of its internal structure. Cassini, the mission organized in collaboration between NASA, ESA and ASI with the aim of studying Saturn, its rings and its moons, has measured a small variation in the rotation of the moon. Considering this libration and the eccentricity of the satellite, greater than that of nearby Enceladus, the researchers have conducted several simulations to study i Mimas heating mechanisms capable of withstanding an underground ocean.

Unlike Enceladus, in fact, this satellite does not have a geological activity capable of heating the subsoil and guaranteeing the presence of liquid water. The tidal and gravitational forces between Saturn and Mimas they could however generate heat to such an extent that the formation of an ocean is possible. The goal of the simulations carried out is precisely this: to demonstrate that this process is achievable even in a seemingly inert satellite. The results gave successful. In fact, the tidal heating, together with the heat provided by the gravitational forces involved, is such as to guarantee the existence of liquid water in the subsoil, compatibly with the thick layer of ice that covers it.

A new class of habitable worlds

Mimas is there innermost moon of Saturn. Its small size (its diameter is 396 km), and the vast presence of craters on the surface, have never made the satellite an interesting target for searching for traces of water in the subsoil. Thanks to Cassini, however, things could change.

Enceladus, Europa and Titan belong to a class of worlds known as IWOWs, Interior Water Ocean Worlds. Moons and planets that host oceans in the rocky or frozen subsoil belong to this category. But thein their presence it is not so mysterious as in the case of Mimas. In fact thegeological activity of these satellites is well known and warms the interior of the planet making it possible to form kilometer-long pools of water.

If Mimas actually hosted an ocean, it would fit into one new class of potentially habitable worlds. These in fact they are apparently inert but they actually possess internal warming, unrelated to geological activity, capable of host a real ocean below their surface. The population of potentially habitable worlds would then become much more crowded. Indeed, planets and moons apparently devoid of internal heat could jealously hide ocean worlds under miles of helpless ice, for example thanks to the heat generated by the tidal forces present in the system.

The full study here: The case for an ocean-bearing Mimas from tidal heating analysis.

