The five most frequent crypto frauds in networks and apps

Doubling your earnings in a matter of seconds or days is just as likely as losing them. There are times when you just need to Elon Musk write a tweet about Bitcoin to relaunch its value, but it is not often. In fact, it is even more common for hackers to impersonate your identity and scam thousands of people with a phishing

Cryptography has become the new investment market that is making its way among the youngest. Sooner or later, it seems that we will end up incorporating this new modality in our purchases and economic transactions, and its regulation is already being studied by many states. The Saviorhas been the first country to admit cryptocurrencies to legal tender as a form of payment and, Spanish anti-fraud law will force its citizens to declare all money obtained from the cryptocurrencies in question.

But what is behind so much volatility and expectations?

Internet and digitization processes go hand in hand with incredible improvements. But, also of immense risks, among which scams are one of the main sources of income for cybercriminals. Hervé Lambert, Global Consumer Operations Manager of Panda Security, explains: “The data speaks of an excellent volume of crypto fraud. And this is not by chance, they emerged when Bitcoin was at its maximum value, something that is very attractive to crypto fraudsters.”

A platform report chain analysis reveals that in 2021, the volume of this type of illicit activity reached its highest historical level in 14,000 million dollars, 80% more than in 2020, when the figure was close to 7,800 million.

Social networks: in the crosshairs of scammers

Giveaways and gifts on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter

Scammers pose as brand promoters or celebrities to sell users the chance to double their earnings in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For this to happen, they ask you to deposit your money into a wallet address they provide. Once you send it, you will see how it never returns to your pocket.

To avoid falling for these tricks, first search for the giveaway or promotion on google and find out if there has been any news about it. If you don’t find thousands of results from authorized sources, be suspicious. Finally, check the official website where the rules of the draw should be posted. And remember to also verify that you are at an authentic URL.

Be careful with the responses on Twitter

Cybercriminals are at it all and they know that Twitter is the social network where more content moves. Many people are waiting for the responses to celebrity tweets and the thread that is generated from them. scammers they supplant the identity of verified accounts on Twitter of not so well-known profiles to answer according to what suits the profiles of big celebrities.

Sometimes, they change the profile information by posing as media outlets or programs with public notoriety, as was the case with Troy Stecher’s account theft to impersonate the official “Saturday Night” Twitter.

Verified accounts that are actually fake

It is common for hackers to also fake a Twitter or Instagram profile and include the blue check mark in the exact place where it should be. To avoid falling into the trap, it is as easy as placing the mouse and clicking on it. If it is real, you will get a pop-up window with the account information.

“Smokers” on Youtube

Do the videos with characters that are presented as the new gurus of the success of cryptocurrencies sound familiar to you? Well, many of them are cybercriminals and even expose themselves live. They tell you the news, the balances and they tell you what to invest in, but in the comment box leave a link with some kind of promotion, which is actually the door to your fraud. Check the YouTube channel, see the number of videos and followers and if it has the platform’s own gray authentication badge. They choose the live modality so as not to have to pass the content review filters of the platform.

Catfishing on Tinder

We are all aware of and have seen documentaries about great scams committed through the catfishing technique. Nothing more and nothing less than the technique based on usurping someone’s identity to flirt with other people out of interest and achieve a purpose, never good. One of the most notorious is the latest Netflix production: The Tinder scammer. Well, several cases of cryptocurrency scams are being detected in the quintessential app for those who decide to meet people online. If when making a match with someone, tries to sell you the idea of ​​investing in a cryptocurrencyset off your alarms and be suspicious.

And if you are one of those who do not use social networks, pay attention to the SMS messaging of a lifetime. A few days ago, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reported a massive phishing attack via SMS. The strategy consists of sending a crypto investor a message, apparently from Binance, informing them that an unknown IP address is trying to withdraw their currencies and, through a fraudulent link, gives them the option to cancel it. It is the scam that aims to avoid a scam. As in any case of phishing, the recommendation is that you go to the official website and check the status of your wallet.

Although governments progressively seem to be keeping an eye on this market, “in the world of crypto there is still a large legal vacuum and the little regulation in this regard makes it very difficult for you to recover your money; unlike bank account thefts through credit cards that are easier to track. Therefore, the best defense mechanism against these attacks is to reinforce your digital security systems and keep an eye out for messages, notifications or promotions that sound very tentative about quick and effective ways to earn large sums of money, but whose purpose is only embezzle you”, adds Hervé Lambert.