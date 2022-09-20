The Foo Fighters are back with a new compilation

While the Foo Fighters recently paid the finest tribute to their drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25, the Californian rock band announces the release of the second compilation in its history. The Essential Foo Fighters will be released on October 28 under the Sony Legacy label.

The timing might seem slightly odd, given the circumstances. The Foo Fighters, bereaved by the sudden death of their lured drummer Taylor Hawkins last March, while the group was in the middle of a South American tour, returned to the stage for the first time in early September for a major concert tribute given to Wembley, London’s mythical stadium.

More than 90,000 people attended this solemn moment where, for more than five hours, a slew of rock stars – including Liam Gallagher, Brian Johnson (AC / DC), Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Brian May (Queen) or even Paul McCartney – marched on stage to accompany Dave Grohl’s group and pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Iconic titles

While waiting for the second tribute concert scheduled for Los Angeles on September 27 (there too with its share of guests, like Chevy Metal, Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Brian May, etc.), the Foo Fighters have announced the upcoming release of a new best of, The Essential Foo Fighters, more than ten years after their first compilation (Greatest Hits).

Unsurprisingly, it features the biggest Foo Fighters titles – Best of You, My Hero, The Pretender, Everlong (in intro first, then in outside in an acoustic version), Times Like These, etc. – most of which were recorded with Taylor Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997 just before the release of their second studio album, The Color and the Shape.

It remains to be seen whether the Foo Fighters will ever return to the studio to record their eleventh album. The Essential Foo Fighters will be available on October 28 on CD and double vinyl, with 19 tracks for the CD version and two additional tracks, Breakout and Waiting On A War, on the vinyl version. The compilation will also be available in digital version and on all listening platforms.