The forceful message that Ángela Aguilar dedicated to her ex-boyfriend in full concert

Ángela Aguilar appeared a few days ago at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, performing her best-known songs and those that her audience likes the most. There was a moment in the middle of the recital in which the young singer took some time to clarify the controversy that arose when some photographs of her very caramelized with the composer Gussy Lau were leaked.

A few days ago the composer Gussy Lau shared with his fans his pain after Angela Aguilar said through a video on her Instagram account that she was disappointed to have trusted who she should not have trusted. She now once again the daughter of Pepe Aguilar He left his followers open-mouthed, who are aware of what the singer does or publishes.

Angela Aguilar With his recital, he demonstrated the love he has for his roots, for Mexican music and especially for his grandmother Flor Silvestre, to whom he dedicated a tribute interpreting her popular melodies. These were chanted by her fans and showed how much they follow her and how they know her songs.

as usual Angela Aguilar She made several costume changes during her presentation that were full of color and tradition as only she knows how to do it. The singer thanked each of the attendees at her concert. These people were four hours earlier, to be the first to enter and to be able to meet Angela.

In the middle of his recital his fans were surprised by the statements of Angela Aguilar who expressed: “The next song that I am going to sing was composed for a child who was very badly behaved. Let me tell you girls here, don’t have a boyfriend. Don’t have a boyfriend. I have nothing more to say, except that they don’t have a boyfriend. But for those of us who make that terrible decision to have a boyfriend and if one day they break their hearts, which I hope not, they will dedicate Inevitable to him. We must remember that the singer shares part of her recitals and her backstage with her followers from Instagram.