“The Girl from Plainville” premieres, starring Elle Fanning

“The Girl from Plainville”, dramatic miniseries starring Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny will premiere this Sunday and can be seen weekly on the platform Starzplay. The plot follows a young American woman who in 2017 was accused of the “involuntary manslaughter” of her boyfriend, whom she encouraged to commit suicide via text message.

Focused on one of the recent judicial episodes with the greatest international repercussion, this is a production created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus. They complete the cast Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Norbert Leo Butz, Colton Ryan, Kelly AuCoin, Scott William Winters, Kristin Griffith, Ella Rubin, Elle Kennedy Davis and more.

The story follows Carter, a teenager who in 2012, during a visit to relatives in Florida, met Conrad Roy, a boy a year older than her with whom she began a love relationship. Although they lived relatively close to each other in the state of Massachusetts, during the two years they were together, the couple bonded almost exclusively through text messages and emails.

According to investigations after his death, Roy, who was struggling with anxiety and depression that had led him to take medication – and abuse medication – more than once, attempted suicide in October 2012, after his parents’ divorce. , something that Michelle tried to stop from there until July 2014.

It was at this time that something changed in the attitude of the teenager, who began to think that “it would be good to help him die”, according to her own statements in the trial that followed Conrad’s death, and she never tried again. stop the outcome, rather the opposite.

Thus, on July 13, 2014, the young man committed suicide by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide inside his truck in the parking lot of a branch of the Kmart supermarket chain, and a year later Carter was prosecuted at the age of 17 for the by “involuntary manslaughter”.