The graphics of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes make fans think again

The graphics of the remakes Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl has received strong criticism since the arrival of the first trailers. Many expected a continuation with the style that has distinguished Pokémon Sword and Shield, but the announcement of a “similar” graphic to that of the original titles for Nintendo DS it made the fans turn up their noses. In these days that anticipate the release of the remakes, however, numerous users on Twitter are bringing out some leak which would show a very good image quality.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake graphics.

As we can see from this image, published by Pokémon Center on Twitter, the attention to detail is really excellent. We see a decidedly improved graphics compared to those admired in past trailers, while maintaining a style attributable to the original titles of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

A few days after the release of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl (scheduled for November 19), fans are ready to change their minds about the poor graphics quality and the not very innovative style of the game. The choice to keep such a style still makes sense: being two titles based on already existing games, it is understandable the not wanting to upset the elements. We just have to wait to try the remakes in first person and give our opinion about it.