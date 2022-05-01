The great advantage of AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines

According to a study carried out by Belgian researchers and presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), people who have been immunized with the AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccine have a lower risk of re-infection with COVID-19 than those who have been given the vaccine developed by Moderna or Pfizer.

This study, which has also been published in the scientific journal ‘Viruses’, has included all Belgians over 18 years of age who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete schedule between February 1 and December 5, 2021. The total of participants (8,062,000) have been followed for an average of 150 days, from 14 days after the second dose was inoculated.

The results indicate that 4.6% of participants (373,070) have had an advanced infection. However, this figure does not take into account how long each participant was followed. When this variable is included, the incidence rate is 11.2 per 100 person years. This means that if 100 participants were followed for one year, 11.2 would be expected to develop advanced infection.

Lower risk of advanced infection with mRNA vaccines

However, researchers have also reached another conclusion by looking at factors associated with breakthrough infections. Experts have verified that vaccination with a viral vector vaccine (Oxford/AstraZeneca or Janssen) is associated with an increased risk of advanced infection than an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna).

These analyzes (adjusted for age, sex, previous COVID-19 infection, and a person’s exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus through their profession or environment) detail that the Oxford/AstraZeneca has been linked to a 68% higher risk of advanced infection than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. On the other hand, the vaccine Janssen has been associated with a 54% higher risk of advanced infection than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

On the contrary, the study concludes that it is 32% less likely intercurrent infections in those who have received the Moderna vaccine than in those who have received the Pfizer/BioNTech injection.

Finally, experts have reported that there has been a higher incidence of breakthrough infections in younger age groups (18-64 years) than in older age groups (65-84 or over 85 years), a fact that could be explained by differences in social behaviour.